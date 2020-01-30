Herbal Supplement Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Global Herbal Supplement Industry

This report studies the global market size of Herbal Supplement in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Herbal Supplement in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Herbal Supplement market by players/brands, region, type and application. This report also studies the global market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Herbal supplements and remedies, sometimes called botanicals, have many active constituents, which are natural way of providing support for overall health and well-being. Also they can have drug-like effects.

Echinacea is used to prevent cold. Ginkgo is used to improve memory. Flaxseed is used to lower cholesterol level. The list of herbal supplements and remedies goes on and on. Herbal supplements and remedies including health care products and finished herbal products which extracted from herbs.

Herbal supplements and remedies are sold in many different forms – dried leaves for teas, powdered, as capsules or tablets, or in solution.

Herbal supplements and remedies are mainly extracted from plants, which have many active constituents, and are natural way of providing support for overall health and well-being. Also they can have drug-like effects. In China, herbal has been used as medicine to cure people since thousands years ago and they are good at curing chronic disease in comparison with the western medicine. Especially in recent years, resistance to drugs, toxic and side effects and other weaknesses of western medicine are more and more obvious, however herbal can solve these problems very well.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Herbal Supplement include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Herbal Supplement include

NBTY(US)

Tsumura(JP)

Weleda(CH)

DSM（NL）

Nature’s Sunshine Products(US)

Madaus(DE)

Nutraceutical(US)

Arkopharma(FR)

Schwabe(DE)

Ricola(CH)

Blackmores(AU)

Dabur(IN)

Herbal Africa（ZA)

Pharma Nord APS(DM)

SIDO MUNCUL(ID)

Nature’s Answer (US)

TwinLab(US)

Pharmavite(US)b

Arizona Natural(US)

Potter’s Herbals(UK)

Tongrentang(CN)

TASLY(CN)

Yunnan Baiyao(CN)

Sanjiu(CN)

Zhongxin(CN)

Haiyao(CN)

Taiji(CN)

Kunming Pharma(CN)

JZJT(CN)

Guangzhou Pharma(CN)

Market Size Split by Type

Mono – Herb Type

Multi – Herb Type

Market Size Split by Application

Pharmaceutical Industry

Health Care Industry

Others

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Herbal Supplement market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Herbal Supplement market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Herbal Supplement manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Herbal Supplement with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Herbal Supplement submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

