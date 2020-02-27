Herbal Medicinal Products Market 2019 Analysis and Global Forecast to 2024

Herbal Medicinal Products–also called botanical medicine or phytomedicine refers to using a plant’s seeds, berries, roots, leaves, bark, or flowers for medicinal purposes. Herbalism has a long tradition of use outside of conventional medicine. It is becoming more mainstream as improvements in analysis and quality control along with advances in clinical research show the value of Herbal Medicinal Products in the treating and preventing disease.

Herbal Medicinal Products industry is dispersive relatively. Currently, there are many producing companies in the world Herbal Medicinal Products industry. The main market players are Tsumura, Schwabe, Madaus, Yunnan Baiyao, Tongrentang and TASLY. The sales of Herbal Medicinal Products increase to 763382 MT in 2018.

In consumption market, Europe and Asia Pacific are the mainly consumption regions due to the bigger demand of downstream applications. In 2017, these two regions occupied 72.36% of the global consumption volume in total.

Herbal Medicinal Products has many types, which include detoxification medicine, antipyretic medicine, Digestant medicine, blood circulation medicine, and others. With fewer side effects of Herbal Medicinal Products treatment, it will be more and more popular. So, Herbal Medicinal Products has a huge market potential in the future.

According to this study, over the next five years the Herbal Medicinal Products market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 173900 million by 2024, from US$ 141300 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Herbal Medicinal Products business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Herbal Medicinal Products market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Herbal Medicinal Products value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Detoxification Medicine

Antipyretic Medicine

Blood Circulation Medicine

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Western Herbalism

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Others

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3904240-global-herbal-medicinal-products-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Tsumura

Schwabe

Madaus

Weleda

Blackmores

Arkopharma

SIDO MUNCUL

Arizona Natural

Dabur

Herbal Africa

Nature’s Answer

Bio-Botanica

Potter’s

Zand

Nature Herbs

Imperial Ginseng

Yunnan Baiyao

Tongrentang

TASLY

Zhongxin

Kunming Pharma

Sanjiu

JZJT

Guangzhou Pharma

Taiji

Haiyao

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Herbal Medicinal Products market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Herbal Medicinal Products market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Herbal Medicinal Products players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Herbal Medicinal Products with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Segment by Type

2.2.1 Detoxification Medicine

2.2.2 Antipyretic Medicine

2.2.3 Aigestant Medicine

2.2.4 Blood Circulation Medicine

2.2.5 Others

2.3 Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Herbal Medicinal Products Segment by Application

2.4.1 Western Herbalism

2.4.2 Traditional Chinese Medicine

2.4.3 Others

2.5 Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Herbal Medicinal Products by Players

3.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Herbal Medicinal Products Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Tsumura

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Offered

11.1.3 Tsumura Herbal Medicinal Products Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Tsumura News

11.2 Schwabe

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Offered

11.2.3 Schwabe Herbal Medicinal Products Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Schwabe News

11.3 Madaus

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Offered

11.3.3 Madaus Herbal Medicinal Products Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Madaus News

11.4 Weleda

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Offered

11.4.3 Weleda Herbal Medicinal Products Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Weleda News

11.5 Blackmores

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Offered

11.5.3 Blackmores Herbal Medicinal Products Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Blackmores News

11.6 Arkopharma

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Offered

11.6.3 Arkopharma Herbal Medicinal Products Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Arkopharma News

11.7 SIDO MUNCUL

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Offered

11.7.3 SIDO MUNCUL Herbal Medicinal Products Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 SIDO MUNCUL News

11.8 Arizona Natural

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Herbal Medicinal Products Product Offered

11.8.3 Arizona Natural Herbal Medicinal Products Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 Arizona Natural News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3904240-global-herbal-medicinal-products-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)