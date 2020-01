Herbal Mascara Market:Driven by Strong Product Innovation Coupled with Proper Certification

The global herbal mascara market has been segmented on the basis of different forms, type, and distribution channel. On the basis of different forms, the global herbal mascara market has been segmented into liquid, cream, cake and other. Cake based form mascara is expected to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to rising acceptance among consumers. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into different types such as lengthening mascara, curling mascara, volumizing mascara and others. Volumizing mascara is showing the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising demand from the population. The global herbal mascara market has been further segmented on the basis of distribution channel such as online distribution channel and offline distribution channel. Offline distribution channel of the global herbal mascara has been further segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores, drug stores, departmental stores and others. The online distribution channel is projected to exhibit the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to convenience, high penetration growth of internet and presence of different brand options.

Rising beauty consciousness and inclination toward chemical free cosmetics is resulting in the rise in demand for herbal mascara. However, lack of awareness among consumers regarding the benefits associated with the use of herbal mascara is restraining the market. Moreover, rising level of certification coupled with product innovation among manufacturers is resulting in expanding opportunities in the global herbal mascara market. Presence of strong distribution channels is also likely to generate opportunity to the global herbal mascara market during the forecast period.

In terms of region-wise study, the global herbal mascara market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises the U.S. and Canada has a significant share of the global herbal mascara market due to the rising awareness about harmful chemicals among consumers. Europe (specifically the U.K.), and Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, Japan, and Australia is tipped to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the rising number of manufacturers and product innovation. Consumers in these regions are keen on better quality cosmetics with no harmful chemicals. Moreover, urbanization and rising population of working women is triggering the growth of the global herbal mascara market. Major importers in the global herbal mascara market include Hong Kong, China, Singapore, and Germany.

The global herbal mascara market is highly fragmented in nature. Intense competition among manufacturers of herbal mascara results in strong product innovation coupled with proper certification. Some of the major industry players in the global herbal mascara market include Ecco Bella, Lotus Herbals Limited, Ulta Beauty Inc. Josie Maran Cosmetics, Au Natural Cosmetics, and Odylique among others.