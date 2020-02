Herbal Distillates Market Scenario Highlighting Major Drivers & Trends, 2018 to 2026

Global Herbal Distillates Market Overview

Like essential oils, herbal distillates have gained momentum in the global market over the past years due to its wide application in medicinal use for sensitive young children. Herbal distillates are obtained by the separation of pure liquid from a mixture of liquids through distillation. Herbal distillates is a house of several health benefits and has found its application in several end-use industries such as pharmaceutical, personal care, and food & beverages. Furthermore, increasing awareness about the use of herbal distillates among consumers in developing economies for skincare is expected to increase the market growth over the forecast period. The low production and consumption cost of the herbal distillates is expected to amplify the overall value chain process of the global herbal distillates market.

Global Herbal Distillates Market Scenario

The global herbal distillates market is expected to gain huge traction in terms of value from numerous end-use industries in the upcoming years owing to its number of functions such as aroma and medicinal uses. The overall production of the herbal distillates is estimated to ncrease with higher single digit CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for herbal distillates in the low economies also. Furthermore, Europe is expected to hold the largest market share, followed by North America, by the end of 2028 due to the presence of a large number of manufacturers and Asia Pacific is anticipated to create large incremental opportunity with higher single digit CAGR during the forecast period. The global market for herbal distillates is expected to grow at a steady growth rate in Latin America, and Middle East & Africa region due to increasing government investment in these regions.

Global Herbal Distillates Market Dynamics

One of the factors behind the growth of the global herbal distillates market during the forecast period is increasing healthcare expenses across the globe. Alternate factors behind the growth of the market include increasing consumer awareness, increasing number of healthcare patients, rising demand for herbal distillates in food & beverage and personal care industry, among many other driving factors. Furthermore, key strategies which are adopted by the manufacturers in the market are continuous consolidation and innovations in the product portfolio. The global demand for herbal distillates is anticipated to create large opportunity for manufacturers to increase their customer base and market share in the emerging economies.

However, low awareness among the consumers and low presence of companies in the low economies may hinder the growth of herbal distillates market across the globe.

Global Herbal Distillates Market Segmentation

The herbal distillates market can be segmented on source, nature, end use and function. On the basis of source, the global market for herbal distillates can be segmented into peppermint, musk willow, lemon balm, pennyroyal, dill, rose water, orange flower water, oregano, witch hazel and other sources. On the basis of nature, herbal distillates market can be categorized into organic and conventional. On the basis of end use, the herbal distillates market can be segmented into pharmaceutical, personal care and food & beverages. On the basis of function, the global market for herbal distillates can be classified into medicinal and aroma. Geographically, the global market for herbal distillates can be segmented into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Europe, CIS & Russia, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa.

Global Herbal Distillates Market Key Players

Herbal distillates manufacturers are primarily focusing on expanding their business and sales footprint in the emerging economies. Some of the key market participants in the global herbal distillates market are Natural Factors Inc.; Mountain Rose Herbs; Aromaaz International; Hydrosol World Inc; and other prominent players in herbal distillates market.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the herbal distillates market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to herbal distillates market segments such as geographies, source, nature, end use, and function.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments of herbal distillates. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

