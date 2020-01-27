Herbal Cosmetics Market: Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026 | Key Players are Amway Corporation, Himalaya Herbals, The Estee Lauder Companies

Herbal cosmetics are formulated using different herbal ingredients to form the base. One or more ingredients are added to this base to develop a range of products which can be used to cure various skin ailments. Herbal cosmetics are free from chemical ingredients, which can be toxic for the skin. Herbal cosmetics are considered to be safer than those with chemical ingredients. A large number of naturally available herbs are used to manufacture skincare, hair care, and baby care products. Demand for herbal products is increasing at a rapid across the world.

Rise in standard of living of consumers and boom in the e-commerce industry are increasing the reach of herbal cosmetics to the customers. Ingredients such as coconut oil, sunflower oil, jojoba oil, olive oil, heena, and neem are used to manufacture herbal cosmetics. Use of these antiseptic and anti-oxidant rich ingredients to manufacture herbal cosmetics drives the market. The supply of raw material used to prepare cosmetics is limited and costly. This is likely to hamper the herbal cosmetics market during the forecast period. Presently, herbal medicines are used for the treatment of skin and hair problems. These medicines have less side effects and are cost-efficient. Increase in trend of using herbal medicines with natural ingredients is projected to create opportunities in the herbal cosmetics market during the forecast period.

The global herbal cosmetics market can be segmented based on product, distribution, physical state, and region. In terms of product type, the global herbal cosmetics market can be segregated into skincare, hair care, oral care, baby care, make-up products. Based on distribution channel, the herbal cosmetics market is divided into supermarket, departmental stores, salon and spa, pharmacy, concept stores, pharmacy, and e-commerce websites. In terms of physical state, the herbal cosmetics market can be categorized into solid, semi-solid, and liquid. Based on region, the global herbal cosmetics market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa. In terms of revenue, North America held dominant share of herbal cosmetics market and projected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

The Government of Mexico is creating favorable rules and regulations in the country, which is likely to create new investment opportunities in the market in the near future. The herbal cosmetics market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a considerable pace during the forecast period due to rise in awareness regarding the advantages of herbal ingredients, rise in per capita income, and rapid urbanization. Countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia are shifting from chemical-based cosmetic products to herbal skin care products. This is projected create opportunity for manufacturers in the global herbal cosmetics market. Countries such as Germany, France, and the U.K. in Europe are expected to produce herbal care products. This, in turn, is anticipated to drive the herbal cosmetics market in the region. The market in Brazil is projected to expand at a substantial pace in the near future.

Key players operating in the global herbal cosmetics market include Amway Corporation, Himalaya Herbals, The Estee Lauder Companies Incorporation, Surya Brasil Organic Beauty Products, Lotus Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Weleda AG, Bare Escentuals Beauty, Khadi Naturals, Vaadi Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Brut’s Bees, Herbline, Bio Veda Action Research Company, APCOS Naturals, VLCC Healthcare Ltd. Forest Essentials, Natura & Co, Ayur Herbals, Neutrogena Corporation, Aveda Corporation, Jovees Herbal Care India Ltd.

INIKA, Arbonne International LLC, Renpure, and The Hain Celestial Group. These players are anticipated to face healthy competition due to the presence of a large number of local players. Key players are likely to focus on product innovation and research & development activities to strengthen their presence in the market.