Heptaldehyde Market : Facts, Figures and Analytical Insights, 2018 to 2028

Global Heptaldehyde Market: Introduction

Heptaldehyde, classified under CAS number 111-71-7, is an alkyl aldehyde that has a strong fruity odor. It is used as a synthesis intermediate in the perfume and flavor industry. Heptaldehyde is generally produced by the pyrolysis of castor oil in the presence of 0.5% benzoyl peroxide. Heptaldehyde and its derivatives also find applications in the rubber & plastic industry as a solvent and to aid vulcanization. It is also used for the production of ethyl heptanoate, which is used in the production of certain lubricants. Heptaldehyde is used as a predecessor to various intermediates and chemical compounds such as heptyl alcohol and heptonoic acid, which are subsequently used in various industries. It is also used as a raw material in the manufacture of many chemicals across numerous industries and one of its major application areas is the perfume and flavor industry; however it is not used as a direct food ingredient. One of the most common intermediates derived for the perfume and flavor industry application is alpha amyl cinnamic aldehyde (ACA). Further, with the exponential growth of the chemicals and consumer industry across the globe, the demand for heptaldehyde is anticipated to rise at a significant rate.

Global Heptaldehyde Market: Dynamics

Heptaldehyde, along with its derivatives, finds applications in various industries including surfactant, cosmetic & personal care, pharmaceutical, perfume, plastic, rubber and lubricant. The growth of end use industries is among the key drivers set to augment the growth of the heptaldehyde market over the forecast period. Further, owing to its high effectiveness, eco-friendliness and purity, heptaldehyde registers high demand in the global market. The long-term growth of the heptaldehyde market is expected to be driven by socio-economic trends, such as rapid population growth and rise of an affluent middle class across the globe. Rising per capita income, coupled with increasing living standards, is expected boost the demand for end user industries; hence paving way for the growth of the heptaldehyde market. However, the heptaldehyde market is characterized by unprecedented volatility in the price of castor seeds. Further, the heptaldehyde market faces fierce competition from synthetic flavorings and additives, which are comparatively less expensive.

Manufacturers are focusing on research and development activities to optimize the parameters for increasing the yield of heptaldehyde by the pyrolytic decomposition of castor oil at high temperatures and reduced pressures. Further, manufacturers are focusing on enhancing their presence in developing countries to capture the emerging growth opportunities for the heptaldehyde market.

Global Heptaldehyde Market: Regional Outlook

The global heptaldehyde market, by region, can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, South East Asia & Pacific (SEAPAC), China, Japan and MEA. China and India are anticipated to be the key markets for heptaldehyde manufacturers, owing to the high availability of castor seeds – prime raw materials for heptaldehyde – along with other factors such as availability of skilled manpower, economic stability and ease of doing business. India and China heptaldehyde markets are expected witness significant growth over the forecast period, attributing to the increasing population coupled with the increasing disposable income in the region. South East Asia & Pacific is anticipated to be among the fast growing regions in the heptaldehyde market over the forecast period. Attributing to the rapid growth of the cosmetic and fragrance industry in Middle East & Africa, the region is expected to witness significant demand for heptaldehyde in the near future. North America and European heptaldehyde markets are also expected to witness steady growth over the forecast period.

Global Heptaldehyde Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the global heptaldehyde market include,

Arkema Group

Acme Synthetic Chemicals

TCI Chemicals

Kalpsutra Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.

Akshay Chemicals

Triveni chemicals

Merck KGaA

Jayant Agro-Organics Limited

