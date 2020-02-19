Hepatocellular Carcinoma – Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2028

DelveInsight’s ‘Hepatocellular Carcinoma – Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast-2028’ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical & forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of HCC in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), China and Japan. The Report provides the current treatment practices, emerging drugs having the potential to get launched in the forecast period, market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted market size of Hepatocellular Carcinoma from 2016 to 2028 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess underlying potential of the market.

Geography Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)

Japan

China

Study Period: 2016-2028

Hepatocellular Carcinoma – Disease Understanding and Treatment Algorithm

The DelveInsight Hepatocellular Carcinoma market report gives the thorough understanding of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma by including details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology, diagnostic trends. It also provides treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Hepatocellular Carcinoma in the US, EU5, China and Japan.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Epidemiology

The Hepatocellular Carcinoma epidemiology division provide the insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every 8 major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the DelveInsight report also provides the diagnosed patient pool and their trends along with assumptions undertaken. The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiology (total incident cases, diagnosed advanced HCC and patients by line of therapies) scenario of Hepatocellular Carcinoma in the G8 countries covering United States, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France and United Kingdom), China and Japan from 2016-2028.

According to DelveInsight, the total number of incident cases of Hepatocellular Carcinoma was found to be 458,170, in the year 2016 in G8 countries.

Request for Sample pages: https://www.delveinsight.com/dev-sample.php?form_name=Hepatocellular-Carcinoma—-Market-Insight,-Epidemiology-and-Market-Forecast—2028

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drug Chapters

This segment of the Hepatocellular Carcinoma report encloses the detailed analysis of marketed drugs and late stage (Phase-III and Phase-II) pipeline drugs. It also helps to understand the clinical trial details, expressive pharmacological action, agreements and collaborations, approval and patent details, advantages and disadvantages of each included drug and the latest news and press releases.

At present, the therapeutic market size of HCC is primarily dominated by the protein Kinase inhibitor i.e., Nexavar [Sorafenib; Bayer] which is the first line of therapy followed by the off-label systemic chemotherapies being used as second line of treatment for managing the disease. However, Opdivo (Bristol-Myers Squibb) and Stivarga (Bayer), both have received the FDA approval in 2017 itself and both of them are also contributing towards the HCC market revenue. Detailed chapter for upcoming therapies like Lenvima (Merck/Eisai), Ramucirumab (Cyramza) (Eli Lily and Co.) and Cabometyx (Exelixis Inc.) have been covered in the report.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Market Outlook

The Hepatocellular Carcinoma market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analyzing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology. This segment gives a through detail of market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data is presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight. According to DelveInsight, the market of Hepatocellular Carcinoma in G8 countries was found to be USD 723.4 million in 2016.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Drugs Uptake

This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the market or will get launched in the market during the study period from 2016-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug.This helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake, reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Report Insights

Patient Population

Therapeutic Approaches

Pipeline Analysis

Market Size and Trends

Market Opportunities

Impact of upcoming Therapies

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Report Key Strengths

10 Year Forecast

G8 Coverage

Epidemiology Segmentation

Drugs Uptake

Highly Analyzed Market

Key Cross Competition

Hepatocellular Carcinoma Report Assessment

Current Treatment Practices

Unmet Needs

Detailed Pipeline Product Profiles

Market Attractiveness

Market Drivers and Barriers

Key Benefits

This DelveInsight report will help to develop Business Strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving Hepatocellular Carcinoma market

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the best opportunities for Hepatocellular Carcinoma market

To understand the future market competition in the Hepatocellular Carcinoma market

About DelveInsight