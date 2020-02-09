Global Hepatitis E Diagnostic Tests Market: Snapshot

The growing incidence of hepatitis E, a liver disease caused by infection due to the virus hepatitis E virus (HEV), is a leading cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. There is increasing prevalence of hepatitis E in resource-limited region, such as various countries of Asia Pacific. The people of these regions suffer with frequent water contamination and have limited access to sanitation and hygiene, making it imperative for the diagnosis of hepatitis E. These factors have spurred the demand for hepatitis E diagnostic tests, especially among young adults in the age of 15 to 40 years. The growing awareness of the related symptoms of the disease has propelled the growth of the market in various regions.

The global hepatitis E diagnostic tests market is anticipated to rise at a CAGR of 3.80% from 2016 to 2024. The market was valued at US$43.7 mn in 2015 and expected to reach US$60.4 mn by the end of the forecast period.

The global hepatitis E diagnostic tests market is extremely competitive with the leading players adopting a competitive pricing strategy of various diagnostic tests, including the kits used for the primary ELISA HEV IgM tests.

Hepatitis E Hyper-endemicity in Asian Economies to Ensure Dominance of Asia Pacific Region

On the basis of geography, the global market is segmented into Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America, and the Middle East and Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is the leading regional market. The impressive growth of the market is attributed to hepatitis E assuming endemic proportions in various Asian countries, especially resource-poor regions, such as Nepal, Vietnam, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Burma, Kazakhstan, Thailand, and Bhutan. The regional market is poised to attain a share of over 48% by the end of 2024.

Besides, the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness a steady and substantial demand for the hepatitis E diagnostic tests. The growth in the regional market is driven by increasing prevalence of hepatitis E in countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, and Morocco attributable to poor hygienic conditions, limited access to safe drinking water, and lack of sanitation. The soaring number of people suffering from Hepatitis E, especially the prevalence of the disease across pregnant women, has made it a public health concern in the region. Consequently, the governments of various countries of Africa are making evidence-based control policies, including the modes of transmission. Timely treatment calls for extensive tests for people who are more prone to infections, especially those using contaminated piped water. This has spurred the demand for Hepatitis E diagnostic tests fuelling the regional market.

