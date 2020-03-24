Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Testing Market Expected to Mask a Significant CAGR during the forecast period 2018-2027

A recently published report Research Nester titled “Global Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Testing Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers detailed overview of the global hepatitis C Virus (HCV) testing market in terms of market segmentation by test, by end-user and by regions.

The global hepatitis C virus (HCV) testing market is segmented by test into hepatitis C antibody test, hepatitis C RNA quantitative test, hepatitis C RNA qualitative test, hepatitis C RIBA, hepatitis C genotype, viral load; by end-user into diagnostic centers, hospitals, blood donation centers and by regions. Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) Testing Market is anticipated to mask a significant CAGR during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2027.

A major concern across the globe and especially in the developing countries is increasing burden of infectious diseases on healthcare system. Burden of hepatitis C virus infection is growing over the years. Approximately 3% of global population is infected with hepatitis C virus infection, according to Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, India. HCV leads to chronic infection in 80% of infected patients. Initial testing for hepatitis C virus uses serological assays to detect antibodies against HCV in blood samples.

Europe is expected to dominate the Hepatitis C Virus Testing Market significantly due to increasing prevalence of hepatitis C virus diseases. According to WHO, Europe has 1.5% prevalence of HCV diseases due to high rates of mutation of viral RNA that shows significant variations in genes in population globally. Asia Pacific is expected to be having lucrative market growth over the forecast period owing to disease prevalence rates in the developing and underdeveloped countries. While Middle East and Africa has a hepatitis C disease prevalence rate of 4.6% and 5.3% respectively, these regions due to lack of proper healthcare infrastructure are not able to access the diagnostic and treatment shares.

Unhygienic Practices & Use of Needles

The considerable cause of spread of hepatitis C virus is unhygienic blood donation practices, long term use of non-sterile needles for tattooing and body piercing, use of injection drugs and various other practices are common causes for spread of hepatitis C virus infection which are anticipated to propel the market globally.

However, stringent regulation for approval of hepatitis C testing, inadequate insurance coverage and limited access to regular health care is the major factor expected to hamper the hepatitis C virus testing market.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global hepatitis C Virus (HCV) testing market which includes company profiling of Roche Diagnostics, Abbott, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Abbott Laboratories Inc., BioGenex, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Meridian Bioscience, Standard Diagnostics, Inc., Bayer AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global hepatitis C virus (HCV) testing market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

