Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market Comprehensive Review, Business Overview, Challenges, Opportunities, Trends Forecast to 2027

Future Market Insights presents a new report titled ‘Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017 – 2027’ that studies the performance of the global hepatitis B diagnostic tests market over a 10 year assessment period from 2017 to 2027. The report presents the value forecasts of the global hepatitis B diagnostic tests market and provides pertinent insights into the factors driving market growth as well as the factors restricting market growth. As per the figures provided by Future Market Insights, the global hepatitis B diagnostic tests market was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 650 Mn in 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 1,200 Mn in 2027 and in the process exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% during the period of forecast 2017-2027.

High Prevalence of Hepatitis B in the APEJ Region Boosting Global Market Revenue Growth

The prevalence of hepatitis B is highest in the APEJ region and the disease burden caused by chronic cases of hepatitis B is enormous. APEJ region has more number of chronic hepatitis B patients than any other region in the world and is thus a potential market for hepatitis B test kit manufacturers. As per the data provided by WHO, China accounts for one-third of all chronic hepatitis B infections. In addition, 6.2% of the adult population in the Western Pacific region is infected with hepatitis B. In the South-East Asia region, an estimated 2% of the general population is infected with hepatitis B. According to Hepatitis Australia, approximately 225,000 people are living with chronic hepatitis B in the country. As per the data provided by WHO, in India, the prevalence of hepatitis B surface antigen is 3%-4.2% with over 40 million hepatitis B carriers. Due to such high prevalence of hepatitis B in the APEJ region, the market for hepatitis B diagnostic tests has a huge potential in the region.

Global Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market: Segmentation and Forecast

The global hepatitis B diagnostic tests market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user and region.

On the basis of product type , the enzyme immunoassay kits segment was estimated to be valued at nearly US$ 590 Mn in the year 2017 and is likely to reach a valuation of nearly US$ 1,100 Mn in 2027, accounting for a CAGR of 6.2% during the assessment period 2017-2027.

Global Hepatitis B Diagnostic Tests Market: Competitive Landscape

This report features some of the important players functioning in the global hepatitis B diagnostic tests market such as bioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., DiaSorin S.p.A., Abbott Laboratories, Meridian Bioscience, Inc., Vista Diagnostics International, Biogate Laboratories Ltd., J.Mitra & Co. Ltd., Siemens Medical Solutions USA, Inc. and General Biologicals Corporation.