Hemp Seeds -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat.hemp seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

In the last several years, Global market of Hemp Seeds was experienced an upward trend rapidly, with an average growth rate of 9.48% during 2013 to 2017. In 2017, Global Revenue of Hemp Seeds is nearly 332 M USD; the actual Sales is about 21015 MT.

The global average price of Hemp Seeds is in the increasing trend, from 15.45 USD/Kg in 2013 to 15.78 USD/Kg in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The global Hemp Seeds market is valued at 350 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 550 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Hemp Seeds volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hemp Seeds market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Manitoba Harvest

Agropro

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Deep Nature Project

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Navitas Organics

Yishutang

Naturally Splendid

HempFlax

Green Source Organics

BAFA neu GmbH

Aos Products

Suyash Herbs

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Segment by Application

Hemp Oil

Hemp Seed Cakes

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Hemp Seeds Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hemp Seeds

1.2 Hemp Seeds Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hemp Seeds Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Whole Hemp Seed

1.2.3 Hulled Hemp Seed

1.2.4 Hemp Seed Oil

1.2.5 Hemp Protein Powder

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Hemp Seeds Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hemp Seeds Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Hemp Oil

1.3.3 Hemp Seed Cakes

1.3.4 Others

1.3 Global Hemp Seeds Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Hemp Seeds Market Size

1.4.1 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Hemp Seeds Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Hemp Seeds Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hemp Seeds Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hemp Seeds Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hemp Seeds Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Hemp Seeds Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Hemp Seeds Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hemp Seeds Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Hemp Seeds Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Hemp Seeds Business

7.1 Manitoba Harvest

7.1.1 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Hemp Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Manitoba Harvest Hemp Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Agropro

7.2.1 Agropro Hemp Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Hemp Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Agropro Hemp Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

7.3.1 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Hemp Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Hemp Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Hemp Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Canah International

7.4.1 Canah International Hemp Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Hemp Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Canah International Hemp Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 GIGO Food

7.5.1 GIGO Food Hemp Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Hemp Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 GIGO Food Hemp Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 North American Hemp & Grain Co.

7.6.1 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Hemp Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Hemp Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Hemp Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Deep Nature Project

7.7.1 Deep Nature Project Hemp Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Hemp Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Deep Nature Project Hemp Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Yunnan Industrial Hemp

7.8.1 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Hemp Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Hemp Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Hemp Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 GFR Ingredients Inc.

7.9.1 GFR Ingredients Inc. Hemp Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Hemp Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 GFR Ingredients Inc. Hemp Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Navitas Organics

7.10.1 Navitas Organics Hemp Seeds Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Hemp Seeds Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Navitas Organics Hemp Seeds Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Yishutang

7.12 Naturally Splendid

7.13 HempFlax

7.14 Green Source Organics

7.15 BAFA neu GmbH

7.16 Aos Products

7.17 Suyash Herbs

