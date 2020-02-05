Hemp-based Foods Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2023

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat. Hemp Seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.
The global average price of Hemp-based Foods is experienced a fluctuate trend. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.
The classification of Hemp-based Foods includes Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder and others, and the proportion of Whole Hemp Seed in 2016 is about 41%.
Hemp-based Foods can be purchased in supermarkets, convenience stores and others. The most proportion of Hemp-based Foods is distributed in supermarkets, and the proportion in 2016 is 46%.
Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Hemp-based Foods will register a 25.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1830 million by 2023, from US$ 470 million in 2017.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hemp-based Foods market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.
To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Whole Hemp Seed
Hulled Hemp Seed
Hemp Seed Oil
Hemp Protein Powder
Others
Segmentation by application:
Supermarkets
Convenience Stores
Others
Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3421843-2018-2023-global-hemp-based-foods-consumption-market-report
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Manitoba Harvest
Hemp Oil Canada
Braham & Murray
Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
Canah International
GIGO Food
Just Hemp Foods
North American Hemp & Grain Co.
Yunnan Industrial Hemp
Nutiva
Hempco
Agropro
GFR Ingredients Inc.
Naturally Splendid
Navitas Organics
Yishutang
Hemp Foods Australia
Elixinol
Canada Hemp Foods
Mettrum Originals
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Hemp-based Foods consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Hemp-based Foods market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Hemp-based Foods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hemp-based Foods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Hemp-based Foods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents – Key Points
2018-2023 Global Hemp-based Foods Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Hemp-based Foods Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Hemp-based Foods Segment by Type
2.2.1 Whole Hemp Seed
2.2.2 Hulled Hemp Seed
2.2.3 Hemp Seed Oil
2.2.4 Hemp Protein Powder
2.2.5 Others
2.3 Hemp-based Foods Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Hemp-based Foods Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Hemp-based Foods Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Hemp-based Foods Segment by Application
2.4.1 Supermarkets
2.4.2 Convenience Stores
2.4.3 Others
2.5 Hemp-based Foods Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Hemp-based Foods Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global Hemp-based Foods Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
Hemp-based Foods Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2023
3 Global Hemp-based Foods by Players
3.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Hemp-based Foods Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Hemp-based Foods Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global Hemp-based Foods Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global Hemp-based Foods Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Hemp-based Foods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Hemp-based Foods Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Hemp-based Foods by Regions
4.1 Hemp-based Foods by Regions
4.1.1 Global Hemp-based Foods Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Hemp-based Foods Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Hemp-based Foods Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Hemp-based Foods Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Hemp-based Foods Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Hemp-based Foods Consumption Growth
……………
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Manitoba Harvest
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.1.3 Manitoba Harvest Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Manitoba Harvest News
12.2 Hemp Oil Canada
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.2.3 Hemp Oil Canada Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Hemp Oil Canada News
12.3 Braham & Murray
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.3.3 Braham & Murray Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Braham & Murray News
12.4 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.4.3 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech News
12.5 Canah International
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.5.3 Canah International Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Canah International News
12.6 GIGO Food
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.6.3 GIGO Food Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 GIGO Food News
12.7 Just Hemp Foods
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.7.3 Just Hemp Foods Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Just Hemp Foods News
12.8 North American Hemp & Grain Co.
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.8.3 North American Hemp & Grain Co. Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 North American Hemp & Grain Co. News
12.9 Yunnan Industrial Hemp
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.9.3 Yunnan Industrial Hemp Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Yunnan Industrial Hemp News
12.10 Nutiva
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Hemp-based Foods Product Offered
12.10.3 Nutiva Hemp-based Foods Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Nutiva News
12.11 Hempco
12.12 Agropro
12.13 GFR Ingredients Inc.
12.14 Naturally Splendid
12.15 Navitas Organics
12.16 Yishutang
12.17 Hemp Foods Australia
12.18 Elixinol
12.19 Canada Hemp Foods
……Continued
Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3421843-2018-2023-global-hemp-based-foods-consumption-market-report
Media Contact
Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com
Contact Person: Norah Trent
Email: Send Email
Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349
City: Pune
State: Maharashtra
Country: India
Website: www.wiseguyreports.com