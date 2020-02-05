Hemp-based Foods Market 2018 Global Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities, Forecast to 2023

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat. Hemp Seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

The global average price of Hemp-based Foods is experienced a fluctuate trend. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in fluctuation trend in the following five years.

The classification of Hemp-based Foods includes Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Hemp Seed Oil, Hemp Protein Powder and others, and the proportion of Whole Hemp Seed in 2016 is about 41%.

Hemp-based Foods can be purchased in supermarkets, convenience stores and others. The most proportion of Hemp-based Foods is distributed in supermarkets, and the proportion in 2016 is 46%.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Hemp-based Foods will register a 25.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 1830 million by 2023, from US$ 470 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Hemp-based Foods market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Segmentation by application:

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Manitoba Harvest

Hemp Oil Canada

Braham & Murray

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

Just Hemp Foods

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

Nutiva

Hempco

Agropro

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Naturally Splendid

Navitas Organics

Yishutang

Hemp Foods Australia

Elixinol

Canada Hemp Foods

Mettrum Originals

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Hemp-based Foods consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Hemp-based Foods market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Hemp-based Foods manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hemp-based Foods with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Hemp-based Foods submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

