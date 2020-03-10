Hemostasis Testing Systems Market is Projected to Grow During 2016 – 2026 | Instrumentation Laboratory, Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Haemonetics Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Limited

Hemostasis is a process of preventing bleeding of a damaged blood vessel. Hemostasis is the first stage of wound healing which starts with vasoconstriction, temporary blockage of bleeding by a platelet and ends with blood coagulation and formation of a fibrin clot. Hemostasis heals the wound site until the underlying injured tissues are repaired. Hemostasis is difficult to achieve when the body is under shock or stress. Though natural hemostasis is the most desired way of wound healing, artificial means of achieving hemostasis becomes essential in cases of emergencies. A delay or malfunctioning of natural body hemostasis can cause hemorrhages and may be life threatening. As a result, artificial methods of hemostasis in cases of an absence of natural body hemostasis is vital.

Hemostasis Testing Systems Market: Drivers & Restraints: Hemostasis testing systems are diagnostic instruments which aid in the whole blood hemostasis testing and further provide detailed information regarding the risks and monitor the appropriate therapies. Hemostasis testing systems provide a comprehensive picture of the necessary targeted treatment for different disorders and conditions of patient.

The global hemostasis testing systems market is driven by the increasing need for hemostasis testing systems in cases of extreme blood loss during large injuries. Also, hemostatic agents are known to be the primary tools for wound healing after bleeding during small injuries. Though, the global hemostasis testing systems market growth is limited by the inefficiency of hemostatic agents in chronic bleeding patient cases. Also, a lack of penetration into the price sensitive developing regions could potentially hamper the growth of global hemostasis testing systems market.

Hemostasis Testing Systems Market: Segmentation: Hemostasis Testing Systems market is classified on the basis of end use, application and geography. Based on application, the global Hemostasis Testing Systems market is segmented into the following: Congenital Bleeding Disorders: Hemophilia, Von Willebrand Disease, Acquired Bleeding Disorders; Based on end use, the global Hemostasis Testing Systems market is segmented into the following: Hospitals, Academic Institutions, Diagnostic Laboratories

Hemostasis Testing Systems Market: Overview: Hemostasis testing systems are automated or semi-automated which are designed for in-vitro coagulation and fibrinolysis diagnostic testing for assessing thrombosis and hemostasis. Bleeding disorders such as hemophilia are characterized by inadequate hemostasis. The over activity of blood clotting also causes problems such as thrombosis wherein blood clots are formed abnormally and enormously resulting into the formation of emboli. Embolism is a disorder in which blood clots break off and enter the veins or arteries. Such disorders related to hemostasis are increasing due to which the global hemostasis testing systems market is projected to register a healthy CAGR during 2016 to 2026.

Hemostasis Testing Systems Market: Region-wise Outlook: Depending on geographic regions, global radiofrequency ablation system market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Americas & Europe together held more than half the share in the global hemostasis testing systems market in 2014 and the trend is expected to continue through 2026. During the forecast period, the penetration of hemostasis testing systems in the developing countries of APEJ and MEA is forecast to increase significantly.

Hemostasis Testing Systems Market: Key Players: Some of the key market players identified in global Hemostasis Testing Systems market are Instrumentation Laboratory, Medtronic, Siemens Healthcare GmbH, Haemonetics Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Limited, and Sysmex to name a few. The hemostasis testing system manufacturers are involved in the research of genetic factors related to hemostasis and how the genetic factors can be altered to treat congenital hemostasis.

