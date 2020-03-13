Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents 2019 Global Market Net Worth US$ 6,632.9 million Forecast By 2026

The global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market size is expected to be worth USD 6,632.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2026. The report on Global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Analysis, [By Product Type (Topical Hemostats, Adhesives & Tissue Sealing Agents); By End User; By Region]: Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026, provides in depth analysis of the current and upcoming market trends.

During 2017, among product types, Topical hemostats segment was observed to capture the largest market shares in terms of revenue. Among the regional markets, North America region accounted for a dominating share and the regional market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth during the forecast period.



Increase in demand across the world for minimal invasive surgeries along with continual rise in geriatric patients with chronic conditions are factors responsible for the estimated growth in this market. Also, as new hemostats and tissue sealants are being introduced in the market, they are witnessing increased preference as these products eliminate any issues and risks associated with tissue contamination.

Moreover, injuries caused by sports activities, spinal conditions coupled with growing emphasis on effective measures for blood loss management during surgeries are expected to have further positive influence on adoption of these products. The significant rate of growth in amount of hospitals and surgical centers in markets of emerging economies present encouraging opportunities for manufacturers of hemostats and tissue sealant agents.

The regional analysis section in this report covers North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa regional markets. North America Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market held the leading position among all regional markets and is expected to maintain its dominating position throughout the forecast period. However, market in Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest rate; the growth in this region is majorly expected due to rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, rising medical tourism, and growing aging population in countries such as China and India.

The FDA has approved fibrin sealants as broad level hemostats for use in surgical procedures. These are popular and conveniently used in Myocardial Infarction (MI) surgeries and specifically in cases of patients having clotting disorders. Major companies in the global hemostasis and tissue sealing agents market include Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Baxter International Inc., BD Bard, CryoLife, Inc., Ethicon, GELITA MEDICAL GmbH, Medtronic, Pfizer Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, and Stryker Corporation.

Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents by Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Topical Hemostats

Active Hemostats

Mechanical Hemostats

Flowable Hemostats

Adhesive and Tissue Sealing Agents

Synthetic tissue sealant

Natural tissue sealant

Adhesion barrier products

Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents by End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Care Settings

Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Netherlands

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Middle East and Africa

South Africa



Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-aways

1.5. Stakeholders

2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

3. Global Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Insights

3.1. Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents – Industry snapshot

3.2. Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents – Ecosystem analysis

3.3. Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents – Market dynamics

3.3.1. Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents – Market Forces

3.3.1.1. Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents – Market driver analysis

3.3.1.2. Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents – Market restraint/challenges analysis

3.3.1.3. Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents – Market opportunity analysis

3.4. Industry analysis – Porter’s five force

3.4.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.4.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.4.3. Threat of substitute

3.4.4. Threat of new entrant

3.4.5. Degree of competition

3.5. Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents market PEST analysis, 2017

3.6. Value Chain Analysis

3.7. Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Industry trends

4. Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by Product Type

4.1. Key findings

4.2. Topical Hemostats

4.3. Active Hemostats

4.4. Mechanical Hemostats

4.5. Flowable Hemostats

4.6. Adhesives & Tissue Sealing Agents

4.7. Synthetic tissue sealant

4.8. Natural tissue sealant

4.9. Adhesion barrier products

5. Hemostasis and Tissue Sealing Agents Market Size and Forecast, 2018-2026 by End User

5.1. Key findings

5.2. Hospitals

5.3. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.4. Home Care Settings

Continued……

