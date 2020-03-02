Hemophilia A Treatment Market [By Standard of Diagnosis (Mild Moderate and Severe), By Approved Drugs (Afstyla, Eloctate, Hemlibra, Kogenate FS, Kovaltry, Nuwiq and Obizur), By Care Delivery Model (Prophylaxis, On-demand therapy and Inhibitor therapy) and By Regions]: Market Estimate and Forecast, 2016 – 2022

Hemophilia A patients have begun to shift from short acting to EHL factors and from on demand therapies to prophylactics. The increasing prevalent population of Hemophilia A and the rise in demand of the prophylactics treatments in developed markets will have a great impact on this market.

Table of Contents

1. Hemophilia A Treatment Market Summary

2. Hemophilia A Treatment Overview

2.1. Disease Definition

2.2. Hemophilia Types

2.2.1. Mild

2.2.2. Moderate

2.2.3. Severe

2.3. Disease Symptoms

3. Current Diagnosis Patterns

4. Treatment Patterns of Hemophilia A

4.1. Treatment Guidelines for Hemophilia A

5. Hemophilia A treatment Epidemiology -Prevalent Population & Segmentations

5.1. Prevalent Population Globally (2016-2022)

5.1.1. Mild Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.1.2. Moderate Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.1.3. Severe Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.2. Prevalent Population in the United States (2016-2022)

5.2.1. Mild Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.2.2. Moderate Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.2.3. Severe Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.3. Prevalent Population in Germany (2016-2022)

5.3.1. Mild Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.3.2. Moderate Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.3.3. Severe Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.4. Prevalent Population in France (2016-2022)

5.4.1. Mild Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.4.2. Moderate Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.4.3. Severe Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.5. Prevalent Population in Italy (2016-2022)

5.5.1. Mild Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.5.2. Moderate Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.5.3. Severe Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.6. Prevalent Population in Spain (2016-2022)

5.6.1. Mild Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.6.2. Moderate Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.6.3. Severe Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.7. Prevalent Population in United Kingdom (2016-2022)

5.7.1. Mild Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.7.2. Moderate Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.7.3. Severe Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.8. Prevalent Population in Japan (2016-2022)

5.8.1. Mild Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.8.2. Moderate Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

5.8.3. Severe Prevalent Cases (2016-2022)

6. Current and Future Approaches of Care in Hemophilia A Treatment

6.1. Pre-replacement Therapy

6.2. Replacement Therapy

6.2.1. On Demand

6.2.2. Prophylaxis

6.3. Non-Replacement Therapy

6.3.1. Mimetics/Agonists

6.4. Gene Therapy

7. Marketed Drugs & Sales Forecast in Hemophilia A Treatment

7.1. CSL Behring: Afstyla (Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Single Chain)

7.1.1. Product Profile

7.1.2. Safety & Efficacy

7.1.3. Afstyla Sales Forecast-2016-2022

7.2. Biogen IDEC: Eloctate [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein]

7.2.1. Product Profile

7.2.2. Safety & Efficacy

7.2.3. Eloctate Sales Forecast-2016-2022

7.3. Genentech: Hemlibra (emicizumab-kxwh)

7.3.1. Product Profile

7.3.2. Safety & Efficacy

7.3.3. Hemlibra Sales Forecast-2016-2022

7.4. Bayer: Kogenate FS (Antihemophilic Factor Recombinant)

7.4.1. Product Profile

7.4.2. Safety & Efficacy

7.4.3. Kogenate FS Sales Forecast-2016-2022

7.5. Bayer: Kovaltry [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant)

7.5.1. Product Profile

7.5.2. Safety & Efficacy

7.5.3. Kovaltry Sales Forecast-2016-2022

7.6. Octapharma: Nuwiq (recombinant Factor VIII)

7.6.1. Product Profile

7.6.2. Safety & Efficacy

7.6.3. Nuwiq Sales Forecast-2016-2022

7.7. Shire (Baxter): Obizur [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Porcine Sequence]

7.7.1. Product Profile

7.7.2. Safety & Efficacy

7.7.3. Obizur Sales Forecast-2016-2022

8. Market Size & Forecast of Hemophilia A Treatment(2016-2022)

8.1. Market Forecast by Disease Care

8.1.1. Prophylaxis-Market Forecast (2016-2022)

8.1.2. On-demand therapy-Market Forecast (2016-2022)

8.1.3. Inhibitor therapy- Market Forecast (2016-2022)

8.2. Market Forecast by G7 Countries (2016-2022)

8.2.1. United States- Market Forecast (2016-2022)

8.2.2. Germany- Market Forecast (2016-2022)

8.2.3. France-Market Forecast (2016-2022)

8.2.4. Italy- Market Forecast (2016-2022)

8.2.5. Spain- Market Forecast (2016-2022)

8.2.6. United Kingdom- Market Forecast (2016-2022)

8.2.7. Japan- Market Forecast (2016-2022)

9. Factors Driving the Market of Hemophilia A Treatment

10. Factors Restraining the Market of Hemophilia A Treatment

11. About Polaris Market Research

12. Disclaimer

13. Sales Support

Continue…

Note: The study forecast period can be customize as per the request

