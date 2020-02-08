Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market to Register a Stout Growth by End 2019

Testing the levels of glycated hemoglobin provides an assurance to the healthcare practitioner about the patient’s blood glucose level. This test can be used for diagnosis and monitoring of hemoglobin A1c levels in diabetic patients. Since A1C test reflects the average amount of glucose for the past 2 to 3 months, it is opined to be more reliable than conventional blood glucose test. Physicians are increasingly prescribing HbA1c test to their patients which will lead to an increase in the test volume. Moreover, rising diabetes incidence rate is a major driver for the HbA1c testing market. With growing awareness about prevention and management of diabetes, the demand for HbA1c testing devices will rise rapidly especially in the Asia-Pacific, Latin America, MiddleEast and African regions.

Moreover, advent of these devices for the diagnosis of diabetes will further bolster the demand for these devices in future. For instance, approval for the COBAS INTEGRA 800 Tina-quant HbA1cDx assay, in 2013and Abbott’s ARCHITECT Clinical Chemistry Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) test approved in 2014 for the diagnosis of diabetes were the major steps in the hemoglobin A1c testing industry. With this diagnostic tools, physicians can combat the rising incidence of diabetes with timely and appropriate actions in identifying and managing diabetes.

Based on the end-use, the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is categorized into two segments namely laboratory testing and point-of-care (POC) testing devices. Laboratory testing devices held the majority share of the market in 2012, while the global market for point-of-care testing devices is expected to grow at a faster paceduring the forecast period.

Based on technologies, the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is further categorized into five segments, namely, ion-exchange HPLC, immunoassay, boronate affinity chromatography, direct enzymatic assay and others. The boronate affinity chromatography market will be growing at a faster pace during the forecast period as this technology has no interference from hemoglobin variants and is also used in both laboratory as well as point-of-care testing. Healthcare practitioners are recommending the use of devices which offer least variant interference and this would elevate the demand for boronate affinity chromatography in HbA1c testing.

Geographically, the global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is categorized into four regions, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America was the market leader in 2012 due to high patient awareness coupled with the presence of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Also, the adoption of automated processes is rapid in this region which results in high demand for advanced laboratory and point-of-care testing devices with new technologies. Conversely, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a higher CAGR than others, owing to the presence of unmet healthcare needs, large diabetic population and increase in healthcare expenditure. Moreover, rising diabetes awareness among the general population will generate demand for diagnostic devices for HbA1c testing. Also, inadequate accessibility to the clinical laboratories in this region, demands more of point-of-care devices to enable immediate results during the patient visit.

The global hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is characterized by the presence of some of the major companies including Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Inc., Arkray, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Siemens Healthcare and Trinity Biotech plc. These players are seeking to develop HbA1c analyzers with quicker turnaround time, higher accuracy and reliable results. Moreover, approval of devices for diagnosis of diabetes has reinforced the development activities of these organizations to introduce products for rapid and early diagnosis.

