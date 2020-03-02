Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices: Boronate Affinity Chromatography Rises in Popularity amid Ion-exchange HPLC Segment Slated to Reign the Market

Technology has evolved to aid health care providers with decision-making for treating, diagnosing and managing patient care. Though point-of-care instruments, when first introduced, were regarded as supplementary feature to clinical testing, POC testing has expanded to a variety of diagnostic tests and therapeutic monitoring purposes. The provision of instantaneous results by A1C POC devices has revealed advantages for patient care encounters. These insights draw similarity from the intelligence report, titled, “Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market—Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018-2026,” which has been recently added to Market Research Hub’s (MRH) extensive repository. When compared to conventional laboratory A1c testing, POC devices leverage providers to evaluate the efficacy of diabetes treatment more quickly and have bearing on health outcomes. Essentially, patients with poor glycemic control reap benefits from POC devices that help in lowering patients’ future A1c values through timely therapeutic modifications.

There has also been concern with respect to affordability of Hemoglobin A1c testing devices. Accordingly, manufacturers are considering initial cash outflow, reimbursement fees, individual testing supply costs and personnel operating time. Boronate affinity chromatography, which is untouched from common interferences such as non-glycation modifications, hemoglobin variants and storage-related hemichromes, is growing in popularity. When compared with ion-exchange techniques, boronate affinity separation is less sensitive to quantitative errors resulted by minor fluctuations in reagent pH and ionic strength. Having said that, ion-exchange HPLC segment is anticipated to reign the market with respect to revenue.

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market: Report Content

The report provides a coherent analysis on the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market which is backed up by qualitative and quantitative analysis. Additionally, the report delves into the happenings surrounding the market that have considerable impact on the growth of the Hemoglobin A1c testing devices market, incorporating drivers, opportunities, trends and restraints. Further, the report elucidates segregation of the market to offer a robust analysis of the market.

The report includes executive summary, overview section which reveal a deep dive analysis of the Hemoglobin A1c testing devices market. Furthermore, market overview section focuses on PESTLE analysis to present a thorough assessment on the market. Meanwhile, the overview section delineates Porters’ Five Force analysis that will aid in analyzing competitive scenario with pertaining to hemoglobin A1c testing devices market.

The coherent assessment of competitive scenario of the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market is propelled by assessment of Porters’ Five Force Analysis. As such, the Porters’ Five Force Analysis sheds light into the likely strategies of the leading players in the hemoglobin A1c testing devices market. Additionally, the report also delves into company profile, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, recent development and strategic approach.

Hemoglobin A1c Testing Devices Market: Research Methodology

The report is backed up by thorough research undertaken to provide a robust analysis. Primary sources and secondary sources have been used to provide a prudent assessment on hemoglobin A1c testing devices market. The secondary research includes EC filing, Factiva, trade journals and resourceful database. Further, the report is propelled by primary research, incorporating genuine review from experts, genuine views from seasoned analyst, surveys and telephonic interview. Meanwhile, the report also delves into absolute dollar opportunity analysis and Y-o-Y projections to offer deep dive analysis of the market.

