Hemofiltration Systems Market Research Illuminated by New Report

Hemofiltration is a renal replacement therapy, generally used in intensive care settings. The procedure is carried out for acute kidney injury, multiple organ dysfunction, and other renal disorders. The process involves filtration of patient’s blood. The patient’s blood passes through filtration circuit, a set of tubing, through a semipermeable membrane (filter). The solutes & other impurities are separated from the blood by convection. The replacement fluid is added to the blood and it is returned to the patient’s body via a machine (a set of tubing). A positive hydrolyte pressure drives solutes and water from blood compartment to the filtrate compartment. The hemofiltration process takes several hours to complete, during which the blood is pumped on continuous basis through the membrane filter and back to the patient. The components that are small enough to pass through the filter pores are removed from the blood.

Rising geriatric population, continuous advancements in the technologies associated with hemofiltration procedures, and high prevalence of acute kidney injury are the major factors expected to drive the hemofiltration systems market during the forecast period. However, high procedural cost, the complexity in the process, and lack of trained and qualified personnel in developing economies are likely to hamper the growth of the hemofiltration systems market from 2016 to 2024.

The global hemofiltration systems market has been segmented based on modality and end-user. In terms of end-user, the global hemofiltration systems market has been divided into hospitals, outpatient settings, and others. The hospitals segment dominated the global hemofiltration systems market in 2015, attributed to the availability of well-equipped facilities in the intensive care units, positive reimbursement policies, and rising number of patients with acute kidney injury and renal dysfunction. The segment is expected to continue to dominate the hemofiltration systems market during the forecast period driven by technological advancements in the procedures. Based on modality, the global hemofiltration system market has been segmented into continuous hemofiltration and intermittent hemofiltration. Intermittent hemofiltration is a short duration process, normally takes three to four hours to complete, and the replacement fluid is prepared online from the dialysis solution. However, continuous hemofiltration procedure requires eight to 12 hours for completion, as the substitution fluid used in this process (CHF) is commercially prepared, and sterile to avoid regulatory issues related to on-line creation of substitution fluid from dialysis solution. The continuous hemofiltration systems segment held the largest share of the hemofiltration systems market in 2015 owing to high adoption rate among patients. The segment is anticipated to lead the market during the forecast period, due to improving health care infrastructure and rising incidence of acute renal injuries and failures.

Geographically, the global hemofiltration systems market is broadly classified into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in terms of revenue in 2015, owing to the favorable reimbursement policies in hospitals, technological advancements in the renal replacement procedures, and high adoption rate among the population for healthcare facilities. The region is expected to continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period. This is attributed to the presence of key players in the market. Asia Pacific is likely to be the fastest growing market in terms of CAGR, due to the growing geriatric population, rising focus of multinational industries on the emerging economies, and attempts made by government and private organizations to improve health care infrastructure facilities.

Major players in the global hemofiltration systems market are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baxter International, Infomed SA, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co., Ltd, Nipro, Medica S.p.A., NxStage Medical, Inc., and Bellco among others. Companies focus on the geographic expansion, acquisition, and partnerships as key business strategies.