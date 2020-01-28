Hemodialysis Market Report Explored in Latest Research 2025

Hemodialysis is a process that uses artificial membrane to remove waste, such as urea, from the blood, restore proper balance of electrolytes in the blood, and eliminate extra fluid from the body. When kidney function goes below 10% to 15%, it is no longer able to filter blood. This causes toxins to build up in the body along with excess fluid. Hemodialysis is used to remove these toxins. It is an effective treatment for those with end stage renal disease.

There are different types of hemodialysis. In-center hemodialysis is performed in hospitals or dialysis centers. Home hemodialysis is done at home three days a week in presence of a technician. Daily home hemodialysis is done at home five to seven days a week. Nocturnal home hemodialysis is done overnight in six to eight hours.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, 10% of the global population is affected by chronic kidney disease (CKD). Over 2 million people currently receive treatment with dialysis or a kidney transplant. Of these 2 million people receive treatment for kidney failure, the majority are treated in only five countries: the U.S., Japan, Germany, Brazil, and Italy. These five countries represent only 12% of the world’s population. Only 20% are treated in about 100 developing countries which make up over 50% of the world’s population.

According to 2010 Global Burden of Disease study, chronic kidney disease was ranked 27th in the list of causes of total number of deaths worldwide in 1990, but rose to 18th in 2010. According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases Health Information Center, over 661,000 people in the U.S. have kidney failure. Of these, 468,000 individuals are on dialysis, and roughly 193,000 live with a functioning kidney transplant. In 2013, 88.2% of patients began renal replacement therapy with hemodialysis, 9.0% started with peritoneal dialysis, and 2.6% received preemptive kidney transplant. As of 2013, 63.7% of all ESRD patients were receiving hemodialysis therapy, 6.8% were being treated with peritoneal dialysis, and 29.2% had a functioning kidney transplant.

The hemodialysis market can be segmented into hemodialysis products, consumables, and hemodialysis services. Increasing incidence of kidney failure and chronic renal dysfunction is expected to propel the hemodialysis market during the forecast period. Additionally, growing awareness about hemodialysis devices and services is anticipated to generate high demand for hemodialysis treatment globally during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the hemodialysis market has been segmented into dialyzers and hemodialysis machines. Based on services, the hemodialysis market has been segmented into in-center hemodialysis services and home hemodialysis services.

In terms of region, the global hemodialysis market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The U.S. is considered the world’s largest market for hemodialysis products, followed by Europe. Japan has become the third largest hemodialysis market in Asia. Collaboration between product manufacturers and service providers is augmenting the hemodialysis market. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA announced the opening of eight new centers in collaboration with John Hopkins Hospital in 2017. These centers would be located in Baltimore, the U.S., to meet the rising demand in the region.

The focus of manufacturers is on the shift from the use of no-tunneled dialysis catheters to tunneled cuffed dialysis catheters in the recent past for vascular access. These catheters are suggested for short and intermediate use. Major players in the hemodialysis market are Baxter International, B. Braun Medical Ltd., DaVita, Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Toray Industries, Inc., Nikkiso Co. Ltd., JMS Co. Ltd., and Gambro, among others.