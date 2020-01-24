Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) Market – Technology Insights, Trends, Sales and Forecast 2019-2025

Hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) present to a valid treatment for several congenital and other hematopoietic system disorders, post chemotherapy, and immune sensitive diseases. HSCT is also preferred for replacement of cellular components and deficient cells. The indications for HSCT thus are wide; the most frequent indication as per reported by Worldwide Network for Blood and Marrow Transplantation Group (WNBT) (2013) is lymphoproliferative disorder (53.2% of all HSCT), 12% of whom received allogeneic and the rest received autologous transplant. Plasma cell disorders are the most frequent indication in this group. A multitude of literature published by researchers and organizations demonstrate that autologous transplant own a greater edge against allogeneic HSCT.

Over 30 years of studies in the field of blood-forming stem cells i.e. hematopoietic stem cells (HSC), researchers have developed significant understanding to use HSCs as a therapy. At present, no type of stem cell, adult, embryonic or fetal has attained such sufficient status. Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) is now routinely used for treating patients with malignant and non-malignant disorders of blood and the immune system. Currently, researchers have observed that through animal studies HSCs have the ability to form other cells such as blood vessels, muscles, and bone. Further application of this approach it may eventually be able to treat a wide array of conditions and replace ailing tissues. However, despite the vast experience with HSCs, researchers face major barriers in expanding their use beyond the replacement of immune and blood cells.

Hematopoietic stem cells are unable to proliferate and differentiate in-vitro. Researchers have yet to evolve an accurate method to differentiate stem cells from other cells derived from blood or bone marrow. Once such technical barriers are overcome, the avenues for realizing the full potential of HSCT. The type of transplant a person receives depends on several different factors, including the type and course of the disease, availability of suitable donors, and the patients overall health. There are three different sources of hematopoietic stem cells such as bone marrow, peripheral blood stem cells, and umbilical cord blood. The stem cell source used for a given transplant depends upon the underlying disease, the type of transplant (allogeneic or autologous), and size of the patient.

In 2018, the global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Hematopoietic Stem Cells Transplantation (HSCT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

The key players covered in this study

Kite Pharma

Thermo Fisher Scientific

CellGenix Technologie Transfer

Cesca Therapeutics

R&D Systems

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Autologous Transplant

Allogenic Transplant

Market segment by Application, split into

Leukemia

Lymphoproliferative Disorders

Solid Tumors

Non-Malignant Disorders

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

