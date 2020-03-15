Hematology Market 2019 Global Trends, Share, Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Summary:

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Hematology Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

Global Hematology Market:

Hematology deals with analysis of blood, blood-forming organs and blood diseases for the treatment of blood disorders and malignancies. Hematologists focus mainly on lymphatic organs and bone marrow and may diagnose blood count irregularities or platelet irregularities. It treats organs that are fed by blood cells, including the lymph nodes, spleen, thymus and lymphoid tissue. The Global Hematology market was valued at USD xx million in 2017, and is forecasted to reach USD xx million by 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period (2018-2025).

Global Hematology Market – Market Dynamics

New product launches and expansion of product offerings in Hematology and hemostasis is driving the global Hematology market.

Increasing demand for immediate and quick results and critical analysis of blood samples is driving the end users for increased investments for automated hematology systems.

Inadequate product efficiency and product recall with the hematology devices negatively impacts its market growth. In Sep 2017, Beckman coulter has recalled around 3326 Class 2 Device COULTER HmX Hematology Analyzers and around 6763 LH 750; LH 500, and LH 780 hematology analyzers, as they may not flag or detect blasts in some blood samples.

The stalling demand for diagnostic devices are expected to hamper the growth of hematology diagnostics market.

Global Hematology Market – Segment Analysis

By Hematology

Hematology devices are used to determine plasma drug levels, for both therapeutic and illicit drugs. Most of the hematologists mainly focus on lymphatic organs and bone marrow, they may diagnose blood count irregularities or platelet irregularities. Advancement in technologies along with various tests performed is allowing the physicians to provide better information, thus driving the growth for hematological devices. Increasing demand for testing devices globally is driving the growth for hematology systems in emerging markets.

By Hemostasis/ Coagulation Instruments

Coagulation analyzers define clotting rate of blood and also to monitor blood thinning drugs. Coagulation analyzers are generally used at point of care (POC) that analyses prothrombin time/international normalized ratio (PT/INR) and also monitors patient oral anticoagulant therapy (OAT) with vitamin K antagonists. POC coagulation analysers include timely results at high quality standards along with electronic and internal QC checks for test strips that undergo safe disposal of used strips.

By End-Users

Hematology systems are mainly used for diagnosis purposes and is generally performed at hospitals, clinical centers, laboratories, research institutes, etc. Laboratories and diagnostic centres are the major users of the hematology systems globally, followed by hospitals in disease diagnosis and blood monitoring at patient care.

By Geography

Europe leads the market share for hematology, the growth of the market is driven by factors such as technical superiority of devices, a network of hospitals and health clinics spread over a large area to improve ease of access, and stable demand of hematology equipment.

The Hematology market in North America is also showing a stable growth despite imposition of federal regulations, as the advanced markets of the region are driven by general public awareness about healthcare products and launch of products upgraded with newer technologies that improve device performance.

Global Hematology Market – Competitive Landscape

The top competitors in the global Hematology market are Sysmex Corporation, Beckman Coulter, Horiba, Abbott, Boule and others. Companies are increasingly developing and manufacturing new products and reagents to expand their product portfolios globally. Companies are undergoing collaborations and partnerships to develop new products for various applications. For instance, in Feb 2018, Sysmex America, Inc. has partnered with CellaVision to develop new solutions that improve hematology testing in animals and also for a variety of species.

Companies are investing heavily in developing new products. For instance, in 2016, Agappe Diagnostics limited has invested around USD 338,771 for hematology and other analyzers R&D.

The established as well as emerging companies are increasingly focusing on the launch advanced products to expand their market share. For instance, in May 2018, HORIBA UK Ltd has launched its new Yumizen G range of instruments and reagents for application in in-vitro diagnostics. The product launch has expanded the company’s Haemostasis product offerings.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the key factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report also includes Global Hematology market segmentation by Hematology (Instruments and Reagents), by Hemostasis (instruments and reagents), by End User (Hospitals, Clinical Testing laboratories/ diagnostic centers and others) and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the world).

Table of Contents

Global Hematology Market Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research methodology

1.2. Scope of the Report

Global Hematology Market – Headlines & Trends

2.1. Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 3 Global Hematology Market – Industry Analysis

3.1. Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2. Porter 5 Forces

3.3. Patent Analysis

Global Hematology Market – Product Analysis

4.1. By Hematology

4.1.1. Instruments

4.1.1.1. Analyzers

4.1.1.2. Other Instruments

4.1.1.2.1. Hemoglobinometers

4.1.1.2.2. Flow Cytometers

4.1.1.2.3. Centrifuges

4.1.1.2.4. Slide Stainer

4.1.2. Reagents

4.1.2.1. Hematology Reagents

4.1.2.2. Stains

4.1.2.3. Flow cytometry reagents

4.2. By Hemostasis

4.2.1. Instruments

4.2.2. Reagents

4.2.2.1. Coagulation reagents

4.2.2.2. Control Plasmas

4.3. By End Users

4.3.1. Hospitals

4.3.2. Clinical testing laboratories/ Diagnostic centers

4.3.3. Others

Continued………

