Helium Market Volume, Value, Sales Price, Specification and Demand Forecast to 2024 For Players: Air Liquide, Messer Group, Polish Oil and Gas Company, Iwatani Corporation & Exxon Mobil Corporation

The growing investments in research and development (R&D) for helium-based devices is a key trend impacting the global helium market. For instance, there is ongoing research to employ supercooled helium for improved global positioning system (GPS) in submarines and airplanes.

The entire global helium supply depends on roughly 20 liquefaction plants, located in countries such as the U.S., Poland, Russia, Algeria, Qatar, China, and Australia. In the report, the helium market is segmented on the basis of phase, application, end-use industry, and region.

Request Sample Copy of Report :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/helium-market/report-sample

The key factors driving the growth of the helium market are growing demand for the gas from medical applications such as MRI and NMR, and growth in the electronics and semiconductor industries across the APAC region.

Some of the other major players operating in the global helium market are Air Liquide, Messer Group, Polish Oil and Gas Company, Iwatani Corporation, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Matheson Tri-Gas, ONEOK Inc., and Qatargas Operating Company Limited.

Read summary of report here :: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/helium-market/

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Russia, Japan, China, India, Indonesia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.