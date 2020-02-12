Helium Gas Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application

Helium Gas Market – 2018

Description :

Global Helium Gas market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Helium Gas.

This report researches the worldwide Helium Gas market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Helium Gas breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Airgas

Air Liquide

Linde

Messer Group

Praxair

Air Products

Buzwair

Gazprom

Gulf Cryo

Iceblick

Iwatani

Ras Gas

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Helium Gas Breakdown Data by Type

Liquid

Gas

Helium Gas Breakdown Data by Application

Aerostatics

Healthcare

Electronics and semiconductors

General industrial

Transportation

Others

Helium Gas Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Helium Gas Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Helium Gas :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Global Helium Gas Market Research Report 2019-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Helium Gas Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Helium Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Liquid

1.4.3 Gas

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Helium Gas Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Aerostatics

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Electronics and semiconductors

1.5.5 General industrial

1.5.6 Transportation

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Helium Gas Production

2.1.1 Global Helium Gas Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Helium Gas Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Helium Gas Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Helium Gas Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Helium Gas Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Helium Gas Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Helium Gas Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Helium Gas Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Helium Gas Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Helium Gas Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Helium Gas Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Helium Gas Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Helium Gas Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Helium Gas Upstream Market

11.1.1 Helium Gas Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Helium Gas Raw Material

11.1.3 Helium Gas Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Helium Gas Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Helium Gas Distributors

11.5 Helium Gas Customers

Continued …

