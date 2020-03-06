Helicopter simulator Market – Applications, Drivers, Challenges, Opportunities, Shares, Countries, Revenue and Forecast

The Global Helicopter Simulator Market is Expected to Register a 4.29% CAGR During the Forecast Period.

Helicopter simulation and virtual training are cost-effective alternatives to live training. These solutions have received considerable attention in recent years due to their potential for training in a variety of applications such as military, emergency evacuation, and firefighting.

The Global Helicopter Simulator Market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. A helicopter simulator allows aspiring pilots to train in the most extreme conditions, which is not possible in regular training. There is an increasing demand for trained civilian pilots in commercial flying and emergency medical services. Moreover, fluctuating fuel prices make hands-on training in helicopters very expensive.

As a result, simulator-based training services are gaining popularity. The national aviation regulatory authorities across the world have made simulator training mandatory for novice pilots. As a result, high investments are being made in the development of helicopter simulators, which is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. North America is estimated to be a prominent region for the global helicopter simulator market due to the presence of major manufacturers such as CAE Inc., TRU Simulation Training Inc., and FRASCA International Inc. Europe is projected to be the second-largest market due to the increasing demand for helicopter simulators by military forces and commercial training centres in the region.

Regional Analysis:

The global helicopter simulator market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world. North America accounted for the largest market share in 2018. North America has the highest simulator utilization rate for both commercial and military applications, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. Moreover, the region leads in global military expenditure and technological advancements, resulting in the high demand for simulation and training systems, which will fuel market growth. Although the investments in simulation and training systems in Canada are less than in the US, the Canadian market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the presence of CAE Inc., which is a major player in the global helicopter simulator market. Hence, it is estimated that the helicopter simulator market in North America would register a CAGR of 4.54% during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

By Type: Motion Simulator and Fixed-Base Simulator

By Component: Cockpit, Control System, Visual System, and Instruments and Panels

By Platform: Commercial and Military

By Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World

Competitive Analysis

The key players in the global helicopter simulator market include CAE Inc. (Canada), Thales Group (France), TRU Simulation Training Inc. (US), FRASCA International Inc. (US), Ryan Aerospace (Australia), Reiser Simulation and Training GmbH (Germany), ELITE Simulation Solutions AG (Switzerland), Fidelity Flight Simulation Incorporated (US), FLYIT Simulators Inc. (US), FlyThisSim Inc. (US) and iSim Limited (New Zealand).

