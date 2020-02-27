Helicopter MRO Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Player and Forecast to 2024

This report focus on helicopter Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Market. Helicopter MRO is a fundamental aspect of helicopter operations. It ensures the preservation of rotorcraft in pre-determined conditions of airworthiness in order to guarantee the safety of operations, passengers and crew. The MRO sector is heavily regulated by national and international aviation regulatory bodies with operators and OEMs being required to adhere to stringent regulations and practices in the performance of helicopter MRO work. Companies that conduct such services require approval and certification of facilities and infrastructure by the necessary aviation safety bodies.

The increase in the demand for helicopters will foster the need for MRO services, which in turn will promote the prospects for growth in the global market for helicopter MRO services during the forecast period.

According to this study, over the next five years the Helicopter MRO market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Helicopter MRO business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Helicopter MRO market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Helicopter MRO value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Airframe Heavy Maintenance

Engine Maintenance

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

Civil

Military

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Airbus Helicopters

Leonardo S.p.A

Turbomeca (Safran)

Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

Bell Helicopter

Sikorsky Aircraft

MTU Maintenance

Pratt & Whitney

Heli-One

StandardAero

Honeywell Aerospace

RUAG Aviation

Robinson Helicopter

Russian Helicopter

Mid-Canada Mod Center

Transwest Helicopters

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Helicopter MRO market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Helicopter MRO market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Helicopter MRO players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Helicopter MRO with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Helicopter MRO Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Helicopter MRO Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Helicopter MRO Segment by Type

2.2.1 Airframe Heavy Maintenance

2.2.2 Engine Maintenance

2.2.3 Component Maintenance

2.3 Helicopter MRO Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Helicopter MRO Segment by Application

2.4.1 Civil

2.4.2 Military

2.5 Helicopter MRO Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Helicopter MRO by Players

3.1 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Helicopter MRO Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Helicopter MRO Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Airbus Helicopters

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered

11.1.3 Airbus Helicopters Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Airbus Helicopters News

11.2 Leonardo S.p.A

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered

11.2.3 Leonardo S.p.A Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Leonardo S.p.A News

11.3 Turbomeca (Safran)

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered

11.3.3 Turbomeca (Safran) Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Turbomeca (Safran) News

11.4 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered

11.4.3 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Rolls Royce Holdings PLC News

11.5 Bell Helicopter

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered

11.5.3 Bell Helicopter Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Bell Helicopter News

11.6 Sikorsky Aircraft

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered

11.6.3 Sikorsky Aircraft Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Sikorsky Aircraft News

11.7 MTU Maintenance

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Helicopter MRO Product Offered

11.7.3 MTU Maintenance Helicopter MRO Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 MTU Maintenance News

……Continued

