Helicopter Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2023

Helicopter plays a significant role in modern-day aircraft fleets and are used in a range of applications. The primary reason for the increasing demand for helicopters is their unique features such as take-off and landing, the ability to hover, fly forward and backward, and laterally.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the Global Helicopter Market to grow at a CAGR of 2.92% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global helicopter market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the adoption of military and civil and commercial helicopters.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio’s report, global helicopter market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Airbus

• Bell Helicopter Textron

• Boeing

• Leonardo

• Lockheed Martin

• Russian Helicopters

Market driver

• Advancement in avionics leading to enhanced safety features

Market challenge

• Cancellation of rotorcraft orders

Market trend

• increasing digital helicopter condition-monitoring

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

