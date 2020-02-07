Heavy-Duty Pumps Market 2018: Size, Share, Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2023

Report Title on : Global Heavy-Duty Pumps Market 2018 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

The Heavy-Duty Pumps Market report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (M Sqm). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Heavy-Duty Pumps market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market.

Overview of the Heavy-Duty Pumps Market Report: “Heavy-duty pumps are industrial pumps that are designed specially to transfer highly corrosive and abrasive fluids efficiently from one place to another. These pumps are suitable for oil & gas transfer, chemicals transfer, sewage transfer, and other heavy-duty applications. There is an increase in demand for the machine, owing to the rise in demand for portable water, globally. In addition, high efficiency and reliability offered by these pumps to transfer different products are expected to propel the market growth. However, increase in environmental protection activities due to rapid increase in pollution restrain the market growth..”

Heavy-Duty Pumps market competition by top manufacturers/players, with Heavy-Duty Pumps sales volume, Price (USD/Unit), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including:

Flowserve, Grundfos, KSB, Sulzer, ALFA LAVAL, EBARA, Gardner Denver, Metso, The Weir Group

Get Sample PDF of Report with Your Corporate E-mail [email protected] https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13150082

Research Scope:

This report focuses on the Heavy-Duty Pumps in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

One of the primary drivers for this market is the rapid expansion ofÂ crude oil pipelinesÂ in several regions across the globe. Pump stations are used for oil pumping operations, through pipelines, from one point to the other. These stations consist of components such as an electrical substation with electric motors facilitated by connecting pipes and valves and electrical equipment storage room. Also, pipelines are the safest and the most efficient mode to transport petroleum products. They can cover long distances on land, underground, or undersea. This mode is much safer and does not attract any environmental concerns. Also, it has been observed that theÂ transportationÂ of petroleum products through trucks and railcars significantly increases the number of vehicles on roads and air pollution. To curtail this rise in air pollution, crude oil pipelines are extremely helpful. This advantage coupled with the rise in the increasing consumption of crude oil is expected to propel the growth of the global heavy-duty pumps market during the forecast period.

One of the latest trends gaining traction in this market is the growth in the adoption of smart pumps. The next-generation automation will facilitate each component of a pumping system to have an internet protocol (IP) address. Also, this will enable effective communication via embedded intelligence. All the components, including the pump, pipes, control valves, the control system, and other instruments is able to interact in the real-time, enabling overall optimized productivity. These enhancements in technology are expected to fuel the growth of the global heavy-duty pumps market in the coming years.

The worldwide market for Heavy-Duty Pumps is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017

Analyses & Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers of Heavy-Duty Pumps, with sales, revenue, market share and price in 2019 and 2024 .

End users/ Applications of Heavy-Duty Pumps market (status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application):

Processing Industry

Oil and Gas Industry

Product Type of Heavy-Duty Pumps market (the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type):

Centrifugal

Positive-Displacement

Heavy-Duty Pumps market Analyses by regions / countries by product types, by applications with sales, revenue and market share of Heavy-Duty Pumps, for each region, from 2013 to 2018.

Heavy-Duty Pumps Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Overview: Scope & Product Overview, Classification of Heavy-Duty Pumps by Product Category (Market Size (Sales), Market Share Comparison by Type (Product Category)), Heavy-Duty Pumps Market by Application/End Users (Sales (Volume) and Market Share Comparison by Application), Market by Region (Market Size (Value) Comparison by Region, Status and Prospect (2012-2023)).

Purchase Heavy-Duty Pumps Market Report at @ https://www.360researchreports.com/purchase/13150082

Heavy-Duty Pumps market forecast, Suppliers Profiles and Sales Data, Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2023:

The Heavy-Duty Pumps market analysis report speaks about the growth rate of Heavy-Duty Pumps market in 2023 manufacturing process, key factors driving the Heavy-Duty Pumps market, sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Heavy-Duty Pumps Market, distributors, traders and dealers of Heavy-Duty Pumps Market.

Describe Heavy-Duty Pumps sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion

Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers: Industrial Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing, Raw Materials Sources, Downstream Buyers.

Industrial Chain Analysis, Upstream Raw Materials Sourcing, Raw Materials Sources, Downstream Buyers. Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders: Marketing Channel (Direct & Indirect Marketing), Marketing Channel Development Trend, Market Positioning (Pricing Strategy, Brand Strategy, Target Client), Distributors/Traders List.

Have any special requirement on above Heavy-Duty Pumps market report? Ask to our Industry Expert @ https://www.360researchreports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13150082

Some of major points covered in TOC: