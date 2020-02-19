Heavy Duty Equipment -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2024

Heavy Duty Equipment Industry

Description

Heavy duty equipment is specially designed for executing construction tasks, most frequently ones involving earthwork operations.They usually comprise five equipment systems: implement, traction, structure, power train, control and information.Heavy equipment functions through the mechanical advantage of a simple machine, the ratio between input force applied and force exerted is multiplied. Some equipment uses hydraulic drives as a primary source of motion.

The global Heavy Duty Equipment market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Heavy Duty Equipment volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Heavy Duty Equipment market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Daimler

Dongfeng

Eicher Motors

FCA

Ford Motor Company

Freightliner

General Motors

Kenworth

Navistar

Nissan

Oshkosh Corporation

Paccar

Peterbilt

ScaniaAB

Tata Motors

Toyota

Volkswagen

Volvo

China National Heavy Duty

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Track-type

Grader

Pipelayer

Scraper

Loader

Others

Segment by Application

Manufacturing

Power

Rail

Oil & Gas

Construction

Others

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Heavy Duty Equipment Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Heavy Duty Equipment

1.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Track-type

1.2.3 Grader

1.2.4 Pipelayer

1.2.5 Scraper

1.2.6 Loader

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Heavy Duty Equipment Segment by Application

1.3.1 Heavy Duty Equipment Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Manufacturing

1.3.3 Power

1.3.4 Rail

1.3.5 Oil & Gas

1.3.6 Construction

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Market Size

1.5.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Heavy Duty Equipment Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Heavy Duty Equipment Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Heavy Duty Equipment Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Heavy Duty Equipment Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Heavy Duty Equipment Business

7.1 Daimler

7.1.1 Daimler Heavy Duty Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Daimler Heavy Duty Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Dongfeng

7.2.1 Dongfeng Heavy Duty Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Dongfeng Heavy Duty Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Eicher Motors

7.3.1 Eicher Motors Heavy Duty Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Eicher Motors Heavy Duty Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 FCA

7.4.1 FCA Heavy Duty Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 FCA Heavy Duty Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Ford Motor Company

7.5.1 Ford Motor Company Heavy Duty Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Ford Motor Company Heavy Duty Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Freightliner

7.6.1 Freightliner Heavy Duty Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Freightliner Heavy Duty Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 General Motors

7.7.1 General Motors Heavy Duty Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 General Motors Heavy Duty Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Kenworth

7.8.1 Kenworth Heavy Duty Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Kenworth Heavy Duty Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Navistar

7.9.1 Navistar Heavy Duty Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Navistar Heavy Duty Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Nissan

7.10.1 Nissan Heavy Duty Equipment Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Heavy Duty Equipment Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Nissan Heavy Duty Equipment Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Oshkosh Corporation

7.12 Paccar

7.13 Peterbilt

7.14 ScaniaAB

7.15 Tata Motors

7.16 Toyota

7.17 Volkswagen

7.18 Volvo

7.19 China National Heavy Duty

