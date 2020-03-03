Fact.MR has actively published a new research study titled “Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market Anticipated to Grow at a Steady CAGR of 4.0% through 2028 | Key Players are Mondi Group, Novolex, Nihon Matai Co. Ltd, Seevent Plastics Ltd., etc.” to its broad online database. This assessment works to discourse the major trends, opportunities and drivers motivating the heavy duty bags & sacks market during the period from 2018-2028. The insights structured for presenting the target market are procured from both primary research and secondary research, and are utilized for validation that is valuable to investors, manufacturers and new entrants. As per research findings, the global heavy duty bags & sacks market is expected to showcase impressive growth at 4.0% CAGR during the period until 2028.

Global demand for heavy duty bags & sacks is expected to witness a remarkable increase during the forecast period of 2018-2028, owing to relatively low cost and efficient load-bearing capacity. The global heavy duty bags & sacks market is estimated to be valued at US$ 11,165.6 million in 2018 in terms of revenue, expanding at a moderate CAGR of 4.0% through 2028.

Rising scope of application in various end-use industries for enhanced durability and efficient packaging solution is likely to generate significant growth in the global heavy duty bags & sacks market. In addition to sustaining more weight than regular bags, heavy duty bags & sacks offers space efficient as well as cost-effective solution for packaging. These bags are generally produced using plastic and paper materials, and have been gaining high demand for their ease of stacking and transportation.

Plastic Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks to Witness Maximum Demand

LDPE (Low-density Polythene) is expected to reign supreme over other types of plastic materials used in manufacturing heavy duty bags & sacks. Increased demand for LDPE can be attributed to its excellent characteristics such as great tensile strength, high chemical resistance, low water absorption, better thermal coefficient, and lower cost than its counterparts. Owing to high resistance to chemicals, plastic-based bags are gaining increasing application in chemicals & fertilizers industry which is expected to create potential growth prospects of global heavy duty bags & sacks market.

HDPE (High-density Polyethylene) and polypropylene are also anticipated to complement the global expansion of heavy duty bags & sacks market. Due to excellent resistance to temperature and moisture, polypropylene material is considered to be efficient for the production of woven sacks which are widely used in agriculture sector for storing harvested crops. These important factors have led to surge in the growth of global heavy duty bags & sacks market.

Apart from plastic, paper is highly sought out material for manufacturing heavy duty bags & sacks. Paper-based heavy duty bags & sacks are preferred among various consumers for their high durability, low cost, degradability, and environment-friendliness. Increasing stringent government regulations worldwide against the use of plastic-based products is likely to push the demand for paper bags, influencing growth in the global heavy duty bags & sacks market. However, low compatibility of paper-based bags with changes in the environmental conditions may remain a challenge for using this material in the production of heavy duty bags & sacks.

Jute was also deemed to be one of the most potential materials for heavy duty bags & sacks. However, various demerits of jute along with many advances in other materials may confine the significance of jute in the growth of heavy duty bags & sacks market.

Usage of Recycled Material to Generate Opportunities for Key Players in Heavy Duty Bags & Sacks Market

With several countries imposing ban on the use of plastic-based products, a focus on increasing the use of recycled materials remain a key growth strategies of manufacturers of heavy duty bags & sacks.

Global economic growth on the coattails of rising gross domestic production of various countries will possibly contribute to the future expansion of global heavy duty bags & sacks market. Significant rise in the demand for these bags from agriculture industry along with heavy investments in infrastructure development are likely to remain growth-driving determinants of heavy duty bags & sacks market. Further, ease of manufacturing and several added benefits of these bags are foreseen to make them products of choice across different end-use industries.

Some of leading players participating in the global heavy duty bags & sacks market are Mondi Group, Novolex, Nihon Matai Co., Ltd, Seevent Plastics Ltd., Wooderson Packaging Ltd, Segezha Group LLC, LC Packaging International B.V., Berry Global, Inc., MegaSack Corporation, Global-Pak Inc., Al-Tawfiq Company, Muscat Polymers Pvt. Ltd, ProAmpac LLC, Sonoco Products Company, Amcor, Bemis Company, Inc., TMR Woven Bags and Sacks, and Wenzhou SMOO Bags.

