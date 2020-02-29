“Heat, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021”

The global heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market is segmented into end-user such as residential and commercial/industrial out of which, commercial/industrial segment dominated the overall heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market and is envisioned to seize a considerable CAGR by 2021. Likely, robust expansion of commercial building along with rising demand for innovative and advanced HAVC equipments is projected to bolster the growth of global heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market. Furthermore, increasing spending of the consumers on comfortable products is also envisioned to trigger the growth of heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market in near future.

Global heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market is anticipated to showcase a robust CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period i.e. 2015-2021. Additionally, increasing construction of smart homes integrated with advanced features such as HAVC systems is believed to supplement the growth of heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market. Moreover, the global heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market is projected to reach for USD 69.0 Billion by the end of 2021.

The air-conditioning segment by equipment type is projected to attain a notable CAGR over the forecast period. In terms of regional platform, with 51.2% share in 2015, Asia-Pacific accounted for the biggest market of heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment by witnessing a noteworthy CAGR during the forecast period. Moreover, strengthening GDP figures of the emerging economies such as China and India have paved a positive wave for the growth of commercial and industrial sector which is expected to bolster the growth of heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market.

Growing Demand for Energy-Efficient HVAC

Rising adoption of heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment by dairy companies due to numerous factors such as to ensure longevity, hygiene, and safety of the products. Likely, growing demand to preserve dairy products is predicted to boost the growth of heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market.

Technological Advancement

Integration of numerous features into HAVC equipments for instance internet of things (IoT) and others are gaining popularity among the consumers which is expected to bolster the growth of heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market. Moreover, increasing installation of advanced technologies into residential houses on the back of swelled disposable income is also predicted to fuel the demand for heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipments.

On the contrary, high cost associated with the HAVC system and high electricity consumption are some of the factors hindering the growth of heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market across the globe.

The report titled “Heat, Ventilation and Air-Conditioning (HVAC) Equipment Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021” delivers detailed overview of the global heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market in terms of market segmentation by equipment type, by end-user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market which includes company profiling of Daikin Industries, Johnson Controls, Ingersoll-Rand, AB Electrolux, Nortek, Samsung, Siemens, and L.G. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global heat, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

