Heat Treating Equipment Market – Aviation industry is one of the major end-user industries for application

Some of the key players in the global heat treating equipment market are J.L Becker Co., CM Furnaces Inc., REMIX S.A, AFC-Holcroft LLC, Ajax Tocco Magnethermic Corporation, Thermal Product Solutions, Keith Company, JPW Industrial Ovens & Furnaces, Consolidated Engineering Company, and Grieve Corporation.

Heat treating equipment is used for heat treatment to alter the physical and chemical properties of a material. The most common application is metallurgical. In the process of heat treating, metals are heated and cooled down in a series of some specific operations that does not allow the metal to reach the molten state.There are three stages of heat treatment known as Stage 1 – heating metal slowly to maintain a uniform temperature, Stage 2 – holding metal at a point of temperature for a specific time, and Stage 3 –cooling down the metal to room temperature. There are four types of heat treatment given to the material which are annealing, normalizing, hardening, and tempering. The temperature of furnaces is controlled by either temperature controllers or by PLC systems in order maintain the state of the metal.

Increasing number of passengers has resulted in more flight carriers being procured by airline companies. With changing lifestyles, consumers prefer air travel to save time and energy which has encouraged airline companies to purchase more aircrafts. Aviation industry is one of the major end-user industries for application of heat treatment. Many automobile companies use metal to manufacture automobiles for personal and commercial use. These metals are heat treated for molding and parts making. Heat treatment gives the metal sheet strength, hardness, and makes it malleable. These characteristics makes the automobile stronger and serviceable. Increasing disposable income and change in expenditure patterns have resulted in increasing demand for automobiles. Forging is another industry which heavily uses heat treatment for the metals to transform into new shapes and designs. Forging is generally used in aerospace and defense which entail hefty amount of investment. Rising joint military operations and constructing strong military bases are factors which help in procurement of ammunition and tanks which are made by forging method and it will help to boost the heat treating equipment market.

Heat treatment offers certain advantages which drives the heat treating equipment market. Heat treatment makes metal more useful by changing or restoring its mechanical properties. Through heat treating, metal becomes harder, stronger, and more resistant to impact. Also, heat treating can make a metal softer and more ductile.

There are some restraints and disadvantages of heat treating equipment which can affect the demand for the product. Heat treatment is a long process and is time consuming, and no heat treating procedure can produce all characteristics in one operation. Heat treatment also hardens a metal and may make it brittle, and it can break easily. In electrical heat treating equipment, heating elements are used and these elements burn out and have a short span of life. They are expensive to replace which increases the operation cost.

The global heat treating equipment market can be segmented based on product type, metal processed, end-use industry, and region. Based on product type, the heat treating equipment market can be classified into fuel-fired furnace and electrically heated furnace. Based on metal processed, the heat treating equipment market can be segmented into ferrous metals and non-ferrous metal. Based on end-use industry, the global heat treating equipment market can be classified into aircraft, automobile, forging, foundry, and others (heavy machinery manufacturing, powder metal industry, etc.). Based on region, the heat treating equipment market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.