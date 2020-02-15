Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market 2019 Industry Size, Trends, Opportunity, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2023

Heat Recovery Steam Generator Industry 2019 Global Market Research report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, capacity, and revenue and forecast 2023.

The global Heat Recovery Steam Generator (HRSG) market is in growing phase on account of increasing demand from combined heat and power (CHP) generation plants. The benefits of HRSG has attracted the attention from multiple sectors. Industries, government agencies, and environmental groups have come together to support the application of this technology in factories. The primary purpose of HRSG is to convert water into superheated steam. It provides thermodynamic link between the steam and gas turbines in order to achieve optimum performance in a combined cycle power plant. The HRSG is also used in gas power plants to minimize carbon emissions. The use of HRSG systems is also made in desalination plants where heat is used for power generation, as well as desalination process. Also, in heat produced from thermal plants is captured by HRSG and used for district heating purpose. The application of HRSG has widened with development of integrated solar combined cycle (ISCC) power plants.

Thermax, Alstom Power, Amec Foster Wheeler, CMI Group, Siemens AG, Sofinter, Ansaldo Caldaie, Babcock & Wilcox Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd., Kelvion, CMI Groupe, Clayton Industries

Regional Segmentation Includes:

US, Canada, Rest of North America, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa

Points Covered in TOC of Global Heat Recovery Steam Generator Market:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Demand Forecast until 2023

3.3 Recent Trends and Developments

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Opportunities

5. Supply Chain Analysis

6. Industry Attractiveness – Porterâs Five Forces Analysis

6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

6.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.5 Competitive Rivalry

7. Regional Market Analysis (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

7.1 North America

7.1.1 United States

7.1.2 Canada

7.1.3 Rest of North America

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Germany

7.2.2 United Kingdom

7.2.3 France

7.2.4 Italy

7.2.5 Spain

7.2.6 Russia

7.2.7 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia-Pacific

7.3.1 China

7.3.2 India

7.3.3 Australia

7.3.4 Japan

7.3.5 South Korea

7.5.6 Rest of of Asia-Pacific

7.4 South America

7.4.1 Brazil

7.4.2 Argentina

7.4.3 Rest of South America

7.5 Middle East & Africa

7.5.1 UAE

7.5.2 Saudi Arabia

7.5.3 Israel

7.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

8. Market Segmentation and Analysis, by End-user (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

8.1 Utilities

8.2 Chemicals

8.3 Refineries

8.4 Pulp & Paper

8.5 Commercial

8.6 Others

9. Market Segmentation and Analysis, by Application (Overview, Market Size, and Demand Forecast until 2023)

9.1 Combined Cycle Power Plant

9.2 Waste to Energy Power Plant

9.3 Desalination Plant

9.4 District Heating System

10. Key Company Analysis* (Overview, Products & Services, Financials**, Recent Development, and Analyst View)

10.1 Thermax

10.2 Alstom Power

10.3 Amec Foster Wheeler

10.4 CMI Group

10.5 Siemens AG

10.6 Sofinter

10.7 Ansaldo Caldaie

10.8 Babcock & Wilcox Co. Ltd.

10.9 Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems Ltd.

10.10 Kelvion

10.11 CMI Groupe

10.12 Clayton Industries

12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

13. Disclaimer

*List not Exhaustive

**Subject to availability on public domain

To conclude, Heat Recovery Steam Generator report focus on Global and regional market, providing information on major players like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors, major types, major applications and etc. Data type include capacity, production, market share, price, revenue, cost, gross, gross margin, growth rate, consumption, import, export, Industry chain, manufacturing process, cost structure, marketing channel are also analyzed in this report.

