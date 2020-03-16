Heat Pump Market Scenario, Share, Growth by Top Company, Region, Applications, Drivers, Trends and Forecast to 2023

Heat Pump Market Scenario:

Heat pump is a device which is used to transfer heat by circulating a substance called a refrigerant through a cycle of condensation. Heat pumps extract the outside heat when it is warm outside and act like an air conditioner, thereby removing the heat from buildings, and vice versa. Heat pumps are used in residential and commercial sectors for heating and cooling the space. It is also used in industrial sector for larger loads like data centers due to its high efficiency. With the rising energy cost, the demand for heat pump would increase during the forecast period.

The growing demand for heat pump market is attributed to the contribution of heating technology in reduction of CO2 emissions and government regulations for increasing energy efficiency. Governments across the globe are focusing on increasing the renewable share in the total power generation. Thus, renewable heating and cooling technology has been provided through financial incentives in the form of grants, loans, rebates or tax incentives aimed at increasing deployment, and in some cases, incentivizing further technological development. However, one of the major restraints for the global heat pump market is lack of awareness regarding benefits of heat pumps in developing countries.

Competitive Dashboard:

Midea (China),

Ingersoll Rand (Ireland),

Glen Dimplex (Ireland),

Stiebel Eltron (Germany),

Panasonic (Japan),

Daikin (Japan),

Danfoss (Denmark), and

Hitachi (Japan).

Industry Segmentation:

The global heat pump market has been segmented based on type, capacity, end-user, and region.

Global Heat Pump Market, By Type

Air to air

Air to water

Global Heat Pump Market, By Capacity

Up to 10 kW

10-20 kW

20-30 kW

Above 30 kW

Global Heat Pump Market, By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Global Heat Pump Market, By Regions

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Rest of the World

Regional Outlook:

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global heat pump market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing population and rapid industrialization leading to increasing demand for energy efficient equipment. Imposition of stringent construction regulations particularly in countries such as China, Japan and South Korea is driving the industrial demand. Moreover, government promotions for heat pumps uses over conventional warming equipment has also encouraged the demand for heat pumps.

Scope of the Report:

This research report provides insights into various levels of analysis, such as industry analysis and market share analysis for the leading industry competitors, along with their profiles. It also helps in studying the target segments by providing views on the emerging & high-growth segments. The market data comprises the basic assessment of the competitive scenarios and strategies in the global heat pump market, including high-growth regions and/or countries, and political and economic environments. The project report further provides both – historical market values and pricing & cost analysis

