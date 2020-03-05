Heat Pipe Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Scope of the Report:
The Heat pipe industry is fragmented. A variety of manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 23.43% of the revenue market in 2016.
Asia-Pacific occupied 42.27% of the revenue market in 2016. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively have around 23.11% and 21.10% of the global total industry. Other regions have a small amount of revenue.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of heat pipe producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers. The price of the major raw material varies according to the steel price. This year, as the downturn of consumer electronics industry, the Heat pipe price would keep decreasing for at least the following 5 years.
The worldwide market for Heat Pipe is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.2% over the next five years, will reach 2970 million US$ in 2024, from 2310 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the Heat Pipe in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Furukawa
Aavid
Fujikura
Cooler Master
AVC
Yen Ching
Auras
CCI
Forcecon Tech
Foxccon
Wakefield Vette
Themacore
Innergy Tech
SPC
Dau
Taisol
Colmac Coil
ACT
Newidea Technology
Shengnuo
Novark
Boyuan
Deepcool
Wtl-heatpipe
Harbin DawnHappy
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Vapor Chamber
Variable Conductance
Diode
Thermosyphon
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Aerospace
Consumer Electronics
Process Industry
Others
Table Of Contents:
1 Market Overview
2 Manufacturers Profiles
3 Global Heat Pipe Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)
4 Global Heat Pipe Market Analysis by Regions
5 North America Heat Pipe by Country
6 Europe Heat Pipe by Country
7 Asia-Pacific Heat Pipe by Country
8 South America Heat Pipe by Country
9 Middle East and Africa Heat Pipe by Countries
10 Global Heat Pipe Market Segment by Type
11 Global Heat Pipe Market Segment by Application
12 Heat Pipe Market Forecast (2019-2024)
13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers
14 Research Findings and Conclusion
15 Appendix
List of Tables and Figures
Continued…….
