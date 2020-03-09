Heat Induction Cap Liner Market Prevalent Opportunities up to 2028

Introduction and Need of the Product:

Packaging industry witnessed an impressive growth in the last few years due to increasing consumption of the packaged goods globally. Millions of the products are packaged in the bottle packaging format every year which has simultaneously escalated the demand for caps & closures. Consumption of bottles has increased dramatically due to increasing demand for the bottled water in both developed and developing regions. More than 250 billion PET bottles are used for the packaging of bottled water globally. Cap liners are an integral part of the bottle packaging format which is used to protect the product from leakage. It also preserves the freshness of the contained products in the bottle. Heat induction cap liner is the special type of liner which protects the container from leakage and provides tamper evidence characteristics to it. Liner material provides an excellent barrier and improves the shelf life of the product. Heat induction liner could be used on the variety of bottles made up of different plastic materials such as PP, PET, PVC, HDPE, etc. It can be used in different end-use industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, etc. Heat induction cap liners are applied with help of induction sealing machines through bonding thermoplastic material by induction heating process. This type of liner is made up of the multilayer material, comprises of aluminum foil, polyester, or paper material, and wax.

Heat Induction Cap Liner Market: Market Dynamics

According to a regulation implemented by U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it is mandatory for the pharmaceutical companies to comply with the tamper-resistant packaging guidelines issued for some of the over-the-counter drug products. Also, heat induction cap liners are widely used for some of the food & beverages products to preserves the freshness of food contained inside the packaging solution. Such factors increase the demand for the heat induction cap liner in both developed and developing countries. Some of the restraints in the heat induction cap liner market is the threat of the introduction of substitute products in the market. Also, it requires complicated machinery setup to manufacture heat induction liners. Due to widespread application of the heat induction liners in different end-use industries, the demand will increase substantially in the next few years. This creates the huge incremental $ opportunities in the market for new entrants. Existing players could expand its operations to meet escalating demand generated through the high demand from the beverages products and bottled water in the different regions of the world. Recent trends observed in the heat induction liner market is the high investment in the research and development activities by the prominent companies in the market to decrease overall cost and increase the efficiency of the liner product.

Heat Induction Cap Liner Market: Market Segmentation:

Heat Induction Cap Liner Market Segmentation: By Material Type

Aluminum

Plastic Polyethylene Polystyrene

Paper

Heat Induction Cap Liner Market Segmentation: By End Use Container

Plastic PE PET PVC PP

Glass

Heat Induction Cap Liner Market Segmentation: By End Use

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverages

Household

Industrial

Others

Heat Induction Cap Liner Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of region, the Heat Induction Cap Liner market is segmented into seven regions which include North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Japan. North America followed by Europe dominates the heat induction cap liner market due to high production rates of packaged food and pharmaceutical products which is the major application of heat induction liner. Also, there is high demand for heat induction liners in the Asia-Pacific and is expected to grow substantially in the next few years due to increasing consumption of the packaged goods in the region. In Latin America region, Brazil and Mexico account for largest market share, during the forecast period. MEA and Japan also offer untapped growth opportunities in the global heat induction liner market.

Heat Induction Cap Liner Market: Market Players

Some of the players in the Heat Induction Cap Liner market are The Cary Company, Selig Sealing Products Inc., Pres-On Corporation, U.S. Plastic Corporation, MFI Group Limited, B&B Cap Liners LLC, Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership, and Tekni-Plex, Inc.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

The report covers exhaust analysis on:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size

Supply & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Regional analysis includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, S. Africa, Northern Africa)

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

