Heart Transplant Market to Benefit from Growing CAGR 11.2% till 2023 | Asserts MarketResearchFuture.com

Heart Transplant or Heart Implant or Cardiac Transplant surgery market is growing rapidly, enhancing the quality of life of people by delivering miraculous results. Over the past few decades, many innovations have transpired in the field of heart transplant allowing patients an extended lifespan of 13 years approximately with the new heart.

Key Players for Global Heart Transplant Market

SynCardia Systems, LLC (U.S.), HeartWare International Inc., Apaxis Medical, Inc., Calon Cardio, Optum Inc. (U.S.), Thoratec Corporation (U.S.), CardiacAssist Inc. (U.S.), CARMAT (France) and others.

Market Drivers

The advancement of effective drugs ascended the success rate of heart transplants to further heights allowing the heart transplant market to witness upsurge. Another predominant factor that contributes to the market growth is the growing prevalence of heart failure and severe coronary artery diseases across the globe.

Acknowledging the numerous innovations transpired in the heart transplant market and the surging traction the market is garnering currently Market Research Future (MRFR) in its recently published study report asserts that the global the heart transplant market is projected to perceive booming accruals by 2023, registering a striking CAGR during the estimated period (2017 – 2023).

The advancements in surgical techniques, immunosuppressive modalities, and postoperative care along with the growing prevalence of heart failures and heart-related diseases are boosting the revenues in the market. In recent years, lower availability of donors has prompted significant investments in R&D activities to invent advent technologies and new surgical techniques. These investments, in turn, are defining the immense growth landscape of the heart transplant market. Nevertheless, the emergence of new powerful Immunosuppressive Medications that can control the rejection issues ruling out further chances of acute rejection of the organ will, in turn, support the growth of the heart transplant market. Moreover, the emergence of the Endomyocardial Biopsy coupled with the new high-tech analysis is expected to boost the growth of the Heart Transplant market.

The Global Heart Transplant Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period of 2017-2023.

Heart Transplant Market – Competitive Analysis

The well-established players operating in the highly competitive global market for heart transplant incorporate strategies such as collaboration, acquisition, partnership, technology launch, and expansion, in order to gain the competitive edge in this market.

They also invest substantial funds in R&D and clinical trials to develop effective heart transplant program which is comprehensive, advanced and state-of-the-art. Some hospitals strive to provide tailor-made transplant surgeries based on the ailments, age, and other complications. With advanced diagnostics, and comprehensive rehabilitation schedule these hospitals ensure that patients have access to the best care at every stage of the transplant journey.

Regional Analysis for Global Heart Transplant Market

Globally, North America region accounts for the largest heart transplant market which is estimated to be the major revenue pocket during the review period. The U.S. with its largest number of heart transplants performed (approx. 1700 annually) accounts for one of the major revenue generators in the global market.

Additional factors contributing towards the growth of the market in the region are, increased incidence of heart diseases, technological advancements transpired in the medical sector, increased research & development activities, etc. Besides, rising procurement of transplant diagnostic instruments among medical facilities supports the market growth in the region.

The Europe heart transplant market accounts for the second-largest market, globally owing to the initiatives undertaken by the government and availability of funds. The market is expected to increase steadily throughout the forecast period. Also, huge investments transpired in the healthcare domain are fostering the growth of the market in the region.

The Asia Pacific region is too emerging as one of the promising markets for the heart transplants, growing rapidly. The market is predominantly growing due to the burgeoning medical tourism market in the region. Equipped with the state-of-the-art healthcare infrastructure and flocked with skilled cardiac surgeons, the APAC heart transplant market has improved its reliability for good results.

