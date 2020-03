Heart Rate Monitors Overview By Share, Size, Industry Players, Revenue And Product Demand Till 2017 to 2023

Kenneth Research has recently added a market research study on Heart Rate Monitors Market 2023 which provides a complete comprehensive analysis including the data by Segmentations, by Geography and as well as the competitive landscape of the top 10 Vendors in this market

The Heart Rate Monitors market is likely to obtain substantial incremental $ opportunity between 2017 and 2023 as per the recent market study conducted by Kenneth Research. This Heart Rate Monitors market strategic report has been produced emphasizing upon various growth factors contributing towards the growth of this market. This market study speaks about the relation between in-dependent variable such as the market and as well as the dependent variables which include the core macro-economic indicators such as population, GDP, personal disposable income and others. The business intelligence report also covers the challenges which may impact the growth of this market in the long-run. Several prevailing trends have been analysed in this report which have strengthened the growth of the market all across the globe.

Heart Rate Monitors Market Information: By Type (Wearable (Chest Strap, Wrist Strap, Strapless), Non-Wearable), Indication (Sports, Medical) End Users (Hospital & Clinics, Sports Medicine Centers, Professionals, Individuals) – Global Forecast Till 2023

Market Analysis

The heart rate monitors are those devices which are used for monitoring pulse or heart rate. These gadgets can be wearable or non-wearable, installed with sensors. However, the equipment tracks pulse or heart rate of an individual amid physical exercises or rest. Heart rate monitoring is one of the real procedures in managing the diseases. Attributable to expanding pattern for utilizing wearable medicinal gadgets and rising accentuation on wellbeing and wellness the interest for these gadgets is observed to grow from the last few years. Developing interests over the globe in regard to wellbeing and prevention of different cardiovascular infections is expanding the interest for these devices. The Global Heart Rate Monitors Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 13.50% during the Estimate Period (2017-2023).

The global heart rate monitors market is relied upon to demonstrate huge development amid the forecast period attributable to the expanding predominance of different heart diseases, and developing pattern of utilizing wearable heart rate monitor, for example, smartwatch among the grown-ups. However, the expensive nature of the wearable heart rate monitors could hamper the development of the market over the globe.

Market Segmentation

The global heart rate monitors market is divided on the basis of its application, types, end users and regional demand. On the basis of its application, the global market is bifurcated into medical, sports, and others. Based on its type, the global heart rate monitors market is classified into non-wearable and wearable devices. Based on its end-user industry, the market is sectioned into sport medicine centers, hospital & clinics, individuals, professionals, and others.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global heart rate monitors market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major Players

The major industry players of the global heart rate monitors market include companies like Apple (U.S.), Visiomed Group (France), Garmin Ltd.(U.S.), SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Fitbit Inc. (U.S.), Nike (U.S.), Mio Global (South Korea), Omron Healthcare (Japan), Inc., Beurer GmbH (Germany), LG Electronics (South Korea), Motorola, Polar Electro (Finland), nu-beca & maxcellent co. (Taiwan), TomTom International BV (The Netherlands), Sony (Japan), Motorola Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

In 2018, the worldwide GDP stood at USD 84,740.3 Billion as compared to the GDP of USD 80,144.5 Billion in 2017, marked a growth of 5.73% in 2018 over previous year according to the data quoted by International Monetary Fund. This is likely to impel the growth of Heart Rate Monitors market over the period 2019-2026.

The Heart Rate Monitors market report also focuses on the analysis on the basis of geography which includes North America (U.S. and Canada), Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, NORDIC, BENELUX, Poland, Russia, Hungary, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Rest of Asia Pacific) and Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East and Africa).

In U.S., the GDP per capita was valued at USD 62,606 in 2018 as compared to USD 59,895 marked in 2017, observed a growth of 4.53% in 2018 over previous year. Rise in GDP per capita has intensified the growth of this market in the country.

