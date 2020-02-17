Heart Health Products Market to Showcase Excellent Growth By 6.5% CAGR up to 2023 | Industry Status, Growth Scenario, and Forecast by MRFR

The Heart Health Products Market has witnessed a substantial growth over the last couple of years both in developed and developing economies. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on “Global Heart Health Products Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023” that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR % while achieving million dollar growth readily in the forecast period.

Market Scenario and Key Restraints:

Shifting lifestyle of the consumers has encouraged the demand of heart health products in health and wellness products industries. Demand of healthy food supplements has raised the market portion of heart health products as one of the major sector in healthcare. Increasing incidences of obesity, leading to cardiovascular diseases in the developed countries is supporting the sale of heart health products. Low-cholesterol segment of heart health products is growing at steady rate based on the wide application in health sector. The sale of heart health products in the powdered form is anticipated to experience a surge due to its high shelf-life and convenience usage.

Furthermore, with the increasing health awareness among the population to take prior precautious towards heart health has a positive impact of the market growth rate. Additionally, the advancement in product coupled with the technological advancements is considered to be one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of heart health products market during the review period of 2017-2023. The government and organizations specifically in emerging economies of Asia Pacific region are taking initiative to increase awareness regarding the health products with various promotional campaign, thereby it is estimated that the demand for the product will increase manifold in near future.

Leading Key Players:

The key players profiled in the Heart Health Products market are Asterism Healthcare Group (Japan), Physician Naturals (U.S.), Irwin Naturals (U.S.), Nature’s Way Products, Inc (U.S.), NAG Nutritech Ltd (China), Maritzmayer Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Ion Labs, Inc. (U.S.), NBTY, Inc (U.S.), GNC Holdings, Inc. (U.S.), ALTICOR Inc. (U.S.), Advanced Orthomolecular Research (Canada), Silvertown Health (U.K.),

Intended Audience:

Heart Health Products manufacturers

Heath sectors

Food and Nutrition products manufacturers

Retailers and wholesalers

Traders, importers and exporters

Latest Industry Updates:

November 2017 Herbal life nutrition has launched two heart health products in India in order to cater the huge demand of heart health products

March 2017 Optibiotix has launched heart health products in the trade show of Europe

January 2017 Fonterra has launched heart health products under the brand name of “Anlene” in Malaysia

Global Heart Health Products Market – Segments:

Global heart health products market has been divided into source, delivery format, nutrition & function, category, consumer group and Region on the Basis of source. Grains and pulses, fruits, vegetables, tea leaf extract and fish. On the Basis of delivery format: capsules, tablets, powder, soft gels & gels, capsules and drops On the Basis of nutrition & function. Omega-3 fatty acids, Vitamins, Low-Cholesterol/low-fat, Antioxidants, Gluten-free, Sodium-free, Lactose-free and others On the Basis of category. Heart Health Nutrition, Heart Disease Prone and Heart Health Care (post heart operations) On the Basis of consumer group. Child, Adult and Senior On the Basis of Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Global Heart Health Products Market – Regional Analysis: