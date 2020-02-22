Heart Health Ingredients Market Size, share 2019, Industry Growth, Key Players Strategy, Future Prospects and Forecast 2023

Heart Health Ingredients Market is Segmented by Type, Application and Region Global Industry Forecast to 2023. Heart health ingredients include omega-3, beta glucan, phytosterol, soy protein, and others. They are the source of prevention from factors causing cardiovascular diseases. Among all, omega-3 is the majorly used ingredient for heart health and it helps to decrease triglycerides, lower blood pressure slightly, reduce blood clotting, decrease stroke and heart failure risk, and reduce irregular heartbeats. Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases has increased the application of heart health ingredients in various industries such as pharmaceuticals, supplements, beverages, oils and fats, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, sweet and savory snacks, and others.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the Heart Health Ingredients Market

Archer Daniels Midland Company (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.)

AKER BIOMARINE (Norway)

Andean Grain Products Ltd (U.K)

Bioriginal Food & Science Corporation (Canada)

Croda International Plc (U.K.)

Request a Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4994

Market Segmentation:

Heart Health Ingredients Market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the heart health ingredients market is segmented into omega-3, beta glucan, phytosterol, soy protein, and others.

Based on the application, the heart health ingredients are segmented into pharmaceuticals, supplements, beverages, oils and fats, bakery and confectionery, dairy and frozen desserts, sweet and savory snacks, and others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Heart Health Ingredients Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the world (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. In North America, the U.S. is dominating the market. Moreover, increasing health conscious population and their inclination towards functional food and beverages is contributing to the growth of European market.

Asia Pacific market is expected to grow in the coming years based on the inclination of the population towards healthy diet. Moreover, the rising health awareness in the Middle East and South Africa is expected to boost the heart health ingredients market in these regions.

Market Forecast:

Heart health ingredients help in keeping heart healthy and prevents human body from factors leading to cardiovascular disease. Continuously increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases across the globe has turned up an opportunity for food and beverage industry to include heart health ingredients in their products, which is driving the growth of the global heart health ingredients market.

Increasing population of health consciousness consumers is adding fuel to the growth of the heart health ingredients market. Moreover, high inclination towards functional food and beverages is boosting the market of heart health ingredients. However, certain stringent laws in the application of food ingredients may hamper the heart health ingredients market. Nevertheless, all these factors are projected to contribute to the estimated CAGR of 7% of the global heart health ingredients market during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Access Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/heart-health-ingredients-market-4699

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]