Hearing Aids Market to Garner US$ 10,000 Million revenue by 2024

Hearing technology today offers better hearing aids with advanced features and functionality. Reduction of wind noise is one of the major features offered in the hearing aid by manufacturers. Companies are also focusing on launching hearing aids with software to help user program according to the need. In recent years, 3D printing technology has also gained popularity in the manufacturing hearing aid. The 3D printing technology shortens the process of manufacturing and also the issues related to customization.

To know key findings Request Sample Report @: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/4414

Use of lithium-ion batteries is also one of the emerging trends in the global hearing aids market. These batteries can last long as the lifeline of hearing aid device. Companies are also developing silver zinc rechargeable batteries, which are believed to be safe for both environment and user. Increasing number of people are depending on the opinion by hearing aid professional before buying the hearing aid device. This helps the people to buy a correct device. This is resulting in the companies approaching ENT clinics and Audiology clinics to demonstrate their products.

However, hearing devices can cause a number of problems including ear wax and moisture problems, feedback problem, wrong size of the hearing device can result in handling problems. Hence, manufacturers are focusing on the size of the hearing device, providing comfort and providing the cleaning kit to maintain the device.

According to the Persistence Market Research report on the global market for hearing aids, the market is anticipated to experience a sluggish growth during 2017-2024. The global hearing aids market is also projected to reach US$ 10,908.4 Million revenue towards 2024 end.

Behind-The-Ear (BTE) Hearing Aids to Gain Maximum Traction in the Global Hearing Aids Market

Compared to the various types of hearing devices, Behind-The-Ear (BTE) hearing aids are likely to gain popularity in the market during 2017-2024. Behind-The-Ear (BTE) hearing aid is considered to be ideal for most of the people with hearing problem. It also results in less problem in feedback due to the greater distance between receiver and microphone. Moreover, this device rarely needs any repair.

However, there are various disadvantages such as this device can be larger in size as compared to other hearing aid devices. Hence, manufacturers are introducing micro BTE hearing aids that are smaller in size, offering convenience to the user. Another problem with this device is that they may have ear molds or ear buds. Here, ear molds need to be remade every two to four years, in order to preserve the acoustic seal. Need for re-tube at a certain period of time is also a problem with BTE hearing aids.

Request for Report Methodology @: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/4414

Lithium-Ion Chargeable Hearing Aid Devices to Witness Fastest Growth

Hearing aid devices with the lithium-ion chargeable batteries are the latest trends and have also emerged as the most promising technology. Lithium-ion chargeable hearing devices can offer around 40% of enhanced power than the traditional rechargeable batteries. Lithium-ion batteries have a longer life and can work till the lifetime of the hearing aid device. Due to the increased number of benefits, companies are focusing on providing advanced hearing aid devices with the lithium-ion battery.