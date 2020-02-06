Hearing Aid – Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2024

Hearing Aid Industry 2019

Description:-

A hearing aid or deaf aid is an electroacoustic device which is designed to amplify sound for the wearer, usually with the aim of making speech more intelligible, and to correct impaired hearing as measured by audiometry. Different types of hearing aids are made to accommodate different types of hearing loss.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for Hearing Aid is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Hearing Aid in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sonova Holding AG

William Demant Holdings A/S

Sivantos

Starkey

Benson Hearing

ReSound Group

MicroTech

Widex A/S

AGX Hearing

Beltone

Audicus

Miracle-Ear

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Behind-The-Ear(BTE)

In-The-Ear(ITE)

In-The-Canal(ITC)

Completely-In-Canal (CIC)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Congenital

Hearing loss in elderly

Acquired Trauma

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Hearing Aid product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hearing Aid, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hearing Aid in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Hearing Aid competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Hearing Aid breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

……..

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

1 Market Overview

1.1 Hearing Aid Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Behind-The-Ear(BTE)

1.2.2 In-The-Ear(ITE)

1.2.3 In-The-Canal(ITC)

1.2.4 Completely-In-Canal (CIC)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Congenital

1.3.2 Hearing loss in elderly

1.3.3 Acquired Trauma

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Sonova Holding AG

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hearing Aid Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Sonova Holding AG Hearing Aid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 William Demant Holdings A/S

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Hearing Aid Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 William Demant Holdings A/S Hearing Aid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Sivantos

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Hearing Aid Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Sivantos Hearing Aid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Starkey

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Hearing Aid Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Starkey Hearing Aid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Benson Hearing

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Hearing Aid Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Benson Hearing Hearing Aid Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued……

