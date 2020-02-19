Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Market 2019 Global Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025

Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Market 2019

Healthcare supply chain management is the regulation of the flow of medical goods and services from manufacturer to patient, it mainly includes hardware and software, the downstream customer mainly includes the manufacture, providers, and distributors.

Scope of the Report:

Health care is one of the notable, rapidly growing industries globally. It includes various segments such as medical devices, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and services, all of which are developing at a fast pace. This market is expected to reach 3.2 B USD by 2025 from 1.6 B USD in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.3%. On the basis of geography, the market is distributed over five regions: United States, Europe, China, and Japan. United States was the dominant region in 2017 owing to the presence of top pharmaceutical companies here, along with the multiple government initiatives, and increased implementation of technologically advanced solutions.

The global Healthcare Supply Chain Managements market is valued at 1710 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 2670 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2019 and 2024.

This report studies the Healthcare Supply Chain Managements market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Healthcare Supply Chain Managements market by product type and applications/end industries.

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3828659-global-healthcare-supply-chain-managements-market-2019-by

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

McKesson

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

Infor

HighJump

Manhattan Associates

JDA

TECSYS

Kinaxis

BluJay Solutions

Jump Technologies

LogiTag Systems

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Software

Hardware

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Manufacturers

Providers

Distributors

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3828659-global-healthcare-supply-chain-managements-market-2019-by

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Healthcare Supply Chain Managements

1.2 Classification of Healthcare Supply Chain Managements by Types

1.2.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Software

1.2.4 Hardware

1.3 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Manufacturers

1.3.3 Providers

1.3.4 Distributors

1.4 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Healthcare Supply Chain Managements (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 McKesson

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 McKesson Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 SAP SE

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 SAP SE Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Oracle Corporation

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Oracle Corporation Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Infor

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Infor Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 HighJump

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 HighJump Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Manhattan Associates

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Manhattan Associates Healthcare Supply Chain Managements Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

Continued…..

CONTACT US:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.WiseGuyReports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)