HEALTHCARE SECURITY SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Security Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Security Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
Healthcare security systems embrace the overall physical security solutions installed at numerous healthcare facilities such as the Open Publication Distribution System (OPDs), assisted living facilities, ambulatory care centers, and hospitals. Moreover, security systems such as perimeter protection, access control system, intercom & emergency communication, and video surveillance are certain types of healthcare security systems.
Security systems play a vital role in improving the healthcare sector as privacy and protection of data and resources are valuable to the society. Patient protection for preserving their rights is another essential component to ethical healthcare. The key reason for protecting the patients is to give them a sense of confidence in the healthcare organization.
In 2017, the global Healthcare Security Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Avigilon Corporation
Schneider Electric SE
Honeywell International, Inc.
ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services
Allied Telesis, Inc.
Tyco Security Products
Bosch Security Systems
Nedap
STANLEY Healthcare
Seico Security
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On-Premises
Cloud-Based
Market segment by Application, split into
Hospital
Clinics
Diagnostic Centers
Pharmacy
Laboratories
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare Security Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 On-Premises
1.4.3 Cloud-Based
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare Security Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Hospital
1.5.3 Clinics
1.5.4 Diagnostic Centers
1.5.5 Pharmacy
1.5.6 Laboratories
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare Security Systems Market Size
2.2 Healthcare Security Systems Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare Security Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare Security Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Healthcare Security Systems Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthcare Security Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare Security Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Healthcare Security Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Healthcare Security Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Healthcare Security Systems Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Security Systems Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Avigilon Corporation
12.1.1 Avigilon Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction
12.1.4 Avigilon Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Avigilon Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Schneider Electric SE
12.2.1 Schneider Electric SE Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction
12.2.4 Schneider Electric SE Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development
12.3 Honeywell International, Inc.
12.3.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction
12.3.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development
12.4 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services
12.4.1 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction
12.4.4 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services Recent Development
12.5 Allied Telesis, Inc.
12.5.1 Allied Telesis, Inc. Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction
12.5.4 Allied Telesis, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Allied Telesis, Inc. Recent Development
12.6 Tyco Security Products
12.6.1 Tyco Security Products Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction
12.6.4 Tyco Security Products Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Tyco Security Products Recent Development
12.7 Bosch Security Systems
12.7.1 Bosch Security Systems Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction
12.7.4 Bosch Security Systems Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development
12.8 Nedap
12.8.1 Nedap Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction
12.8.4 Nedap Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Nedap Recent Development
12.9 STANLEY Healthcare
12.9.1 STANLEY Healthcare Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction
12.9.4 STANLEY Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 STANLEY Healthcare Recent Development
12.10 Seico Security
12.10.1 Seico Security Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction
12.10.4 Seico Security Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Seico Security Recent Development
12.11 Cisco Systems, Inc.
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
……Continued
