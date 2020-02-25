HEALTHCARE SECURITY SYSTEMS MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare Security Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare Security Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

Healthcare security systems embrace the overall physical security solutions installed at numerous healthcare facilities such as the Open Publication Distribution System (OPDs), assisted living facilities, ambulatory care centers, and hospitals. Moreover, security systems such as perimeter protection, access control system, intercom & emergency communication, and video surveillance are certain types of healthcare security systems.

Security systems play a vital role in improving the healthcare sector as privacy and protection of data and resources are valuable to the society. Patient protection for preserving their rights is another essential component to ethical healthcare. The key reason for protecting the patients is to give them a sense of confidence in the healthcare organization.

In 2017, the global Healthcare Security Systems market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Avigilon Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Honeywell International, Inc.

ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services

Allied Telesis, Inc.

Tyco Security Products

Bosch Security Systems

Nedap

STANLEY Healthcare

Seico Security

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Hospital

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Pharmacy

Laboratories

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare Security Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare Security Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare Security Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On-Premises

1.4.3 Cloud-Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare Security Systems Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Hospital

1.5.3 Clinics

1.5.4 Diagnostic Centers

1.5.5 Pharmacy

1.5.6 Laboratories

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare Security Systems Market Size

2.2 Healthcare Security Systems Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare Security Systems Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Healthcare Security Systems Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare Security Systems Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Healthcare Security Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare Security Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare Security Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Healthcare Security Systems Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare Security Systems Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare Security Systems Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

…………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Avigilon Corporation

12.1.1 Avigilon Corporation Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction

12.1.4 Avigilon Corporation Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Avigilon Corporation Recent Development

12.2 Schneider Electric SE

12.2.1 Schneider Electric SE Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction

12.2.4 Schneider Electric SE Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Schneider Electric SE Recent Development

12.3 Honeywell International, Inc.

12.3.1 Honeywell International, Inc. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction

12.3.4 Honeywell International, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Honeywell International, Inc. Recent Development

12.4 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services

12.4.1 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction

12.4.4 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 ADT LLC dba ADT Security Services Recent Development

12.5 Allied Telesis, Inc.

12.5.1 Allied Telesis, Inc. Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction

12.5.4 Allied Telesis, Inc. Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Allied Telesis, Inc. Recent Development

12.6 Tyco Security Products

12.6.1 Tyco Security Products Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction

12.6.4 Tyco Security Products Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Tyco Security Products Recent Development

12.7 Bosch Security Systems

12.7.1 Bosch Security Systems Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction

12.7.4 Bosch Security Systems Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development

12.8 Nedap

12.8.1 Nedap Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction

12.8.4 Nedap Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Nedap Recent Development

12.9 STANLEY Healthcare

12.9.1 STANLEY Healthcare Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction

12.9.4 STANLEY Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 STANLEY Healthcare Recent Development

12.10 Seico Security

12.10.1 Seico Security Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Healthcare Security Systems Introduction

12.10.4 Seico Security Revenue in Healthcare Security Systems Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Seico Security Recent Development

12.11 Cisco Systems, Inc.

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

……Continued

