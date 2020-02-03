Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2024

Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market 2019 by Company, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 115 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Healthcare industry is undergoing a transition with increased competition among healthcare service providers. Currently, companies are more focused on providing quality care at lower price to their patients. Increasing healthcare cost is an alarming concern in this industry. In order to achieve cost savings, the industry players have introduced significant innovations in non-clinical solutions such as simplified administrative costs. The administrative components comprise all the services that range from front-end to back-end services. The process starts from gathering information from patients, documentation record, submitting, analyzing, and eventually paying for medical bills. This whole spectrum of administrative services is considered as healthcare RCM. Revenue cycle management (RCM) is the fundamental process that enables a company to be paid for providing their services. For most healthcare providers, RCM includes everything from pre-registering a patient all the way through the final zero balance invoicing for a particular visit.

Scope of the Report:

The global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing industry was 11713.04 million USD in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 22101.11 million USD by 2023, at a CAGR (Compounded Annual Growth Rate) of 11.16% between 2017 and 2023. The market is driven by various end-users, such as small/rural hospitals, community hospitals, large hospitals & academic medical centers. As the downstream consumption usually follows with developed and rapid economic growth areas, such as BRICS, the developed areas’ company prefers investing to underdevelopment regions these years.

The global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market is valued at 13200 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 22100 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.



Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3734990-global-healthcare-rcm-outsourcing-market-2019-by-company

This report studies the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Healthcare RCM Outsourcing market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Conifer Health Solutions

nthrive (Medassets + Precyse)

optum360

GeBBS Healthcare

Change Healthcare (Emdeon)

McKesson RelayHealth

Parallon (HCA)

MedData (Cardon Outreach)

MedAssist (Firstsource)

Availity

The SSI Group

Accretive Health (R1 RCM Inc)

Cerner

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Pre-intervention

Intervention

Post-intervention

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small/Rural Hospitals

Community Hospitals

Large Hospitals & Academic Medical Centers

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3734990-global-healthcare-rcm-outsourcing-market-2019-by-company

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

1 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Healthcare RCM Outsourcing

1.2 Classification of Healthcare RCM Outsourcing by Types

1.2.1 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Revenue Comparison by Types (2019-2024)

1.2.2 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2018

1.2.3 Pre-intervention

1.2.4 Intervention

1.2.5 Post-intervention

1.3 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Size and Market Share Comparison by Applications (2014-2024)

1.3.2 Small/Rural Hospitals

1.3.3 Community Hospitals

1.3.4 Large Hospitals & Academic Medical Centers

1.4 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market by Regions

1.4.1 Global Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Market Size (Million USD) Comparison by Regions (2014-2024)

1.4.1 North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa) Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Status and Prospect (2014-2024)

1.5 Global Market Size of Healthcare RCM Outsourcing (2014-2024)

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Conifer Health Solutions

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Conifer Health Solutions Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 nthrive (Medassets + Precyse)

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 nthrive (Medassets + Precyse) Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 optum360

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 optum360 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 GeBBS Healthcare

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 GeBBS Healthcare Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Change Healthcare (Emdeon)

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Change Healthcare (Emdeon) Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 McKesson RelayHealth

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 McKesson RelayHealth Healthcare RCM Outsourcing Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

……..CONTINUED

CONTACT US :

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, Industry research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.