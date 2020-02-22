Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Company Profiles with Sales, Revenue, Price and Growth Analysis

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Overview

Healthcare mobility solutions are a part of the healthcare system that aims at providing maximum benefits to patients. This is a result of a holistic change that the healthcare sector experienced due to the technological implementations.

Among the factors, healthcare mobility solutions ability to smoothen workflow and facilitate associated steps can be of chief concern. The entire process reduces the operation cost which has garnered substantial acknowledgment from various hospitals and healthcare service providers.

Key Finding:

The healthcare mobility solutions global market and is expected to reach $XX billion by 2022.

mHealth holds the largest share of XX% of the market.

North America holds the largest market share of XX% of healthcare mobility solutions market and is anticipated to reach $XX billion by the end of forecast period.

Globally, Asia-Pacific the fastest growing region and expected to grow at the rate of XX% during the forecast period.

Segmentation:

MRFR, for a better analysis, segments the healthcare mobility solutions market by product & service type, application, and end-user.

Based on the product & service type, healthcare mobility can be segmented into mobile devices, mobile apps, and enterprise mobility platform. Mobile devices and apps are getting prominence due to the increasing percolation of smart devices in the sector.

Based on the application, the healthcare mobility market can be segmented into mHealth, enterprise mobility management including patient care management, employee management, & administration management and others. mHealth service is getting tremendous traction.

Based on the end-user, the healthcare mobility solutions market can be segmented into hospital/clinics, laboratories, patients, and others.

Competitive Analysis:

Notable players featured in the MRFR report on the global healthcare mobility solutions market are Cerner Corporation, Airstrip Technologies, Inc., At&T, Inc., Codecube, FuGenX Technologies, FUTURA MOBILITY LLC, Infosys Limited, Cisco Systems, Inc., Omron Corporation, Mckesson Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Wipro Limited, Zebra Technologies Corporation, Philips Healthcare, [x]cube LABS, and others.

In the U.S., the Philadelphia-based Jefferson Health system installed AI-powered bedside platform at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital that would enable patients in controlling various features of the room through voice commands.

Study Objectives of Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 7 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the healthcare mobility solutions market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

Regional Analysis of Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market:

Globally North America is the largest market for healthcare mobility solutions. Europe is the second-largest market. Furthermore Asia pacific market is expected to be the fastest growing market for healthcare mobility solutions.

