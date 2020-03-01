Healthcare Logistics Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022

Global Healthcare Logistics Industry

This report studies the global Healthcare Logistics market, analyzes and researches the Healthcare Logistics development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

Kuehne + Nagel

CEVA Holdings

FedEx

Continental Cargo

Agility

Air Canada Cargo

Biocair

Igloo Thermo Logistics

Nordic Logistics and Warehousing

VersaCold Logistics Services

World Courier

Panalpina

LifeConEx

Helapet

Marken

CSafe

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

EU

Japan

China

India

Southeast Asia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Branded Drugs

Generic Drugs

Market segment by Application, Healthcare Logistics can be split into

Marine

Inland

Aviation

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Healthcare Logistics Market Size, Status and Forecast 2022

1 Industry Overview of Healthcare Logistics

1.1 Healthcare Logistics Market Overview

1.1.1 Healthcare Logistics Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Healthcare Logistics Market Size and Analysis by Regions

1.2.1 United States

1.2.2 EU

1.2.3 Japan

1.2.4 China

1.2.5 India

1.2.6 Southeast Asia

1.3 Healthcare Logistics Market by Type

1.3.1 Branded Drugs

1.3.2 Generic Drugs

1.4 Healthcare Logistics Market by End Users/Application

1.4.1 Marine

1.4.2 Inland

1.4.3 Aviation

2 Global Healthcare Logistics Competition Analysis by Players

2.1 Healthcare Logistics Market Size (Value) by Players (2016 and 2017)

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences

2.2.3 New Entrants

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future

3 Company (Top Players) Profiles

3.1 DB Schenker

3.1.1 Company Profile

3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.1.4 Healthcare Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.1.5 Recent Developments

3.2 Deutsche Post DHL

3.2.1 Company Profile

3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.2.4 Healthcare Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.2.5 Recent Developments

3.3 Kuehne + Nagel

3.3.1 Company Profile

3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.3.4 Healthcare Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.3.5 Recent Developments

3.4 CEVA Holdings

3.4.1 Company Profile

3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.4.4 Healthcare Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.4.5 Recent Developments

3.5 FedEx

3.5.1 Company Profile

3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.5.4 Healthcare Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.5.5 Recent Developments

3.6 Continental Cargo

3.6.1 Company Profile

3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.6.4 Healthcare Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.6.5 Recent Developments

3.7 Agility

3.7.1 Company Profile

3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.7.4 Healthcare Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.7.5 Recent Developments

3.8 Air Canada Cargo

3.8.1 Company Profile

3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.8.4 Healthcare Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.8.5 Recent Developments

3.9 Biocair

3.9.1 Company Profile

3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.9.4 Healthcare Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.9.5 Recent Developments

3.10 Igloo Thermo Logistics

3.10.1 Company Profile

3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview

3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions

3.10.4 Healthcare Logistics Revenue (Value) (2012-2017)

3.10.5 Recent Developments

3.11 Nordic Logistics and Warehousing

3.12 VersaCold Logistics Services

3.13 World Courier

3.14 Panalpina

3.15 LifeConEx

3.16 Helapet

3.17 Marken

3.18 CSafe

4 Global Healthcare Logistics Market Size by Type and Application (2012-2017)

4.1 Global Healthcare Logistics Market Size by Type (2012-2017)

4.2 Global Healthcare Logistics Market Size by Application (2012-2017)

4.3 Potential Application of Healthcare Logistics in Future

4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Healthcare Logistics

5 United States Healthcare Logistics Development Status and Outlook

5.1 United States Healthcare Logistics Market Size (2012-2017)

5.2 United States Healthcare Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

6 EU Healthcare Logistics Development Status and Outlook

6.1 EU Healthcare Logistics Market Size (2012-2017)

6.2 EU Healthcare Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

7 Japan Healthcare Logistics Development Status and Outlook

7.1 Japan Healthcare Logistics Market Size (2012-2017)

7.2 Japan Healthcare Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

8 China Healthcare Logistics Development Status and Outlook

8.1 China Healthcare Logistics Market Size (2012-2017)

8.2 China Healthcare Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

9 India Healthcare Logistics Development Status and Outlook

9.1 India Healthcare Logistics Market Size (2012-2017)

9.2 India Healthcare Logistics Market Size and Market Share by Players (2016 and 2017)

Continued…..

