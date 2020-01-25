Healthcare IT 2019 Global Market Net Worth US$ 324.9 Billion Forecast By 2026

Description:-

Global Healthcare IT Market estimated to reach USD 324.9 Billion by 2026. The demand for healthcare IT is majorly driven by continuous technological advancements for providing improved healthcare facilities, increased government support & spending on healthcare IT solutions, and rising need to manage individual health data at a single platform. Moreover, need of decreasing healthcare cost by increasing adoption of healthcare IT systems would also influence the growth of HCIT market in the forecast period. Despite of higher investment cost, healthcare IT market would notice growth in the future.

Healthcare information technology (HCIT) involves the designing, development, and use & maintenance of various IT systems for the healthcare industry. Todays, healthcare industry has observed a continuous shift for value-based care model. This model is majorly focused on improving quality of care with the help of patient engagement, meeting regulatory requirements, and delivering personalized customer experience. Similarly, data aggregation, risk and care management should be considered for building interoperability between the healthcare providers.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3695831-healthcare-it-market-by-product-service-healthcare-provider

For more information or any query mail at [email protected]

Healthcare IT market by products & service is further segmented as healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and healthcare IT outsourcing services. Healthcare provider solutions hold the major share of the HCIT market due to rising need for managing the patient’s health data, and interconnecting healthcare providers that in turn saves the time and cost of treatment for patients.

North America maintained a dominating position in the global healthcare IT market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America’s healthcare IT market is primarily driven by growing adoption of HCIT solutions, and controlling healthcare cost. In addition, need for maintaining operational efficiency in the healthcare organizations, and concern for well-established healthcare IT infrastructure would drive North America’s HCIT market. Asia Pacific has a potential market in healthcare IT industry. Countries like India, and China show rapid growth which is observed due to, continuous governments efforts for improving healthcare services to provide better infrastructure for the patients.

The leading companies operating in this industry include Afga Gevaert Group, Novarad Corporation, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Hewlett-Packward, Oracle Corporation, Optum Inc., and E-MDS Inc.

Key Findings from the study suggest solutions available in the market are much more cost-effective and manufactures are continuously concentrating on the advancements that abides the governments laws for patient safety. Companies are in a stage of development of new products in order to guarantee simple implementation for healthcare providers. North America is presumed to dominate the global healthcare market over the forecast years and Asia Pacific region shows signs of high growth owing to the booming economies of India, and China.

Enquiry About Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3695831-healthcare-it-market-by-product-service-healthcare-provider

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research methodology

1.3.1. Primary data sources

1.3.2. Secondary data sources

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders Executive Summary

2.1. Market definition

2.2. Market segmentation Healthcare IT Market Insights

3.1. Healthcare IT – Industry snapshot

3.2. Leading Companies

3.3. Key Companies to Watch

3.4. Healthcare IT – Ecosystem analysis

3.5. Commercial Landscape

3.6. Healthcare IT Market Dynamics

3.6.1. Healthcare IT – Market Forces

3.6.1.1. Healthcare IT Market Driver Analysis

3.6.1.2. Healthcare IT Market Restraint/Challenges analysis

3.6.1.3. Healthcare IT Market Opportunity Analysis

3.7. Industry analysis – Porter’s five forces

3.7.1. Bargaining power of supplier

3.7.2. Bargaining power of buyer

3.7.3. Threat of substitute

3.7.4. Threat of new entrant

3.7.5. Degree of competition

3.8. Healthcare IT Market PEST Analysis, 2017

3.9. Healthcare IT Market Value Chain Analysis

3.10. Healthcare IT Industry Trends

3.11. Competitive Ranking Analysis Healthcare IT Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2021 by Products & Service Types

4.1. Key Findings

4.2. Healthcare Provider Solutions

4.2.1. Clinical Solutions

4.2.2. Non-Clinical Solutions

4.3. Healthcare Payer Solutions

4.3.1. Patient Administration System (PAS)

4.3.2. Facility Management services (FMS)

4.3.3. Member Eligibility Management Solutions (MEMS)

4.3.4. Billing accounts and Management Solutions (BAMS)

4.3.5. Customer Relationship Management solution (CRMS)

4.3.6. Population Health Management Solutions (PHMS)

4.3.7. Claim Management Solutions (CMS)

4.3.8. Network Management Systems (NMS)

4.3.9. Others

4.4. Healthcare IT Outsourcing Services

4.4.1. Payers IT Outsourcing Services

4.4.2. Provider Healthcare IT Services

4.4.3. Operation IT Outsourcing Services

4.4.4. IT Infrastructure Management Services Healthcare IT Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by Components

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Hardware

5.3. Software

5.4. Service Healthcare IT Market Size and Forecast, 2017-2026 by End Users

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Healthcare Payer

6.3. Public Payers

6.4. Private Payers

6.5. Healthcare Providers

6.6. Ambulatory Care Centers

6.7. Hospitals

6.8. Diagnostics and Imaging Centers

6.9. Pharmacies

6.10. Others

Continued……

Buy 1-user PDF @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=3695831

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)