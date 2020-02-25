HEALTHCARE HR SOFTWARE MARKET 2018 – GLOBAL INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS ANALYSIS, OPPORTUNITIES, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST TO 2025

This report provides major statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

This report focuses on the global Healthcare HR Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare HR Software development in United States, Europe and China.

Healthcare industry is a labour intensive industry and requires strategic human resource management which involves managerial activities and tasks related to developing and maintaining a qualified workforce. Moreover, the increasing burden of diseases in the Europe and Middle East & Africa have increased the investments and expenditures for healthcare services, resulting in the expansion of the healthcare market into a billion dollar industry. Such prevailing conditions facilitated the development of Europe and Middle East & Africa healthcare HR software market.

The Europe dominates the European and Middle East & Africa for healthcare HR software market owing to a well-developed healthcare sector. Apart from this, increasing global burden of the diseases- cancer, asthma, besides others and increasing healthcare expenditure within the region have collectively boosted the growth of the market in Europe. Moreover, availability of funds for research alongside huge patient population and government support for research & development drives the European market.

In 2017, the global Healthcare HR Software market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Paychex

Paycom

SumTotal Systems

SAP

Ceridian HCM

PeopleAdmin

CoreHR

Kenexa Corporation

Oracle

Ultimate Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On Premise

Web Based

Market segment by Application, split into

Pharmaceutical Industries

Hospital

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Healthcare HR Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Healthcare HR Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Healthcare HR Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 On Premise

1.4.3 Web Based

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Healthcare HR Software Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Pharmaceutical Industries

1.5.3 Hospital

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Healthcare HR Software Market Size

2.2 Healthcare HR Software Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Healthcare HR Software Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Healthcare HR Software Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Healthcare HR Software Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Healthcare HR Software Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Healthcare HR Software Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Healthcare HR Software Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Healthcare HR Software Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Healthcare HR Software Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare HR Software Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

………

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 Paychex

12.1.1 Paychex Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Healthcare HR Software Introduction

12.1.4 Paychex Revenue in Healthcare HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Paychex Recent Development

12.2 Paycom

12.2.1 Paycom Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Healthcare HR Software Introduction

12.2.4 Paycom Revenue in Healthcare HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Paycom Recent Development

12.3 SumTotal Systems

12.3.1 SumTotal Systems Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Healthcare HR Software Introduction

12.3.4 SumTotal Systems Revenue in Healthcare HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 SumTotal Systems Recent Development

12.4 SAP

12.4.1 SAP Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Healthcare HR Software Introduction

12.4.4 SAP Revenue in Healthcare HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 SAP Recent Development

12.5 Ceridian HCM

12.5.1 Ceridian HCM Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Healthcare HR Software Introduction

12.5.4 Ceridian HCM Revenue in Healthcare HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Ceridian HCM Recent Development

12.6 PeopleAdmin

12.6.1 PeopleAdmin Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Healthcare HR Software Introduction

12.6.4 PeopleAdmin Revenue in Healthcare HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 PeopleAdmin Recent Development

12.7 CoreHR

12.7.1 CoreHR Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Healthcare HR Software Introduction

12.7.4 CoreHR Revenue in Healthcare HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 CoreHR Recent Development

12.8 Kenexa Corporation

12.8.1 Kenexa Corporation Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Healthcare HR Software Introduction

12.8.4 Kenexa Corporation Revenue in Healthcare HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Kenexa Corporation Recent Development

12.9 Oracle

12.9.1 Oracle Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Healthcare HR Software Introduction

12.9.4 Oracle Revenue in Healthcare HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Oracle Recent Development

12.10 Ultimate Software

12.10.1 Ultimate Software Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Healthcare HR Software Introduction

12.10.4 Ultimate Software Revenue in Healthcare HR Software Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Ultimate Software Recent Development

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

……Continued

