HEALTHCARE CRM MARKET GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, GROWTH, TRENDS AND FORECAST 2019-2025

Executive Summary
In 2018, the global Healthcare CRM market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Healthcare CRM status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Healthcare CRM development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
- IBM
- salesforce.com
- Veeva Systems
- Siemens Healthcare
- SAP
- Accenture
- Oracle
- Microsoft
- Amdocs
- Anthelio Healthcare Solutions
- AllScripts Healthcare Solutions
- NetSuite
- Cerner
- Nice systems
- Talisma
- Lawson
- Verint Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- Cloud Based
- Predictive
- Collaborative
Market segment by Application, split into
- Community Outreach
- Case Coordination & Management
- Relationship Management
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Healthcare CRM are as follows:
- History Year: 2014-2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Healthcare CRM Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Cloud Based
1.4.3 Predictive
1.4.4 Collaborative
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Healthcare CRM Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Community Outreach
1.5.3 Case Coordination & Management
1.5.4 Relationship Management
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Healthcare CRM Market Size
2.2 Healthcare CRM Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Healthcare CRM Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)
2.2.2 Healthcare CRM Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Healthcare CRM Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Healthcare CRM Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.2 Global Healthcare CRM Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
3.1.3 Global Healthcare CRM Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Healthcare CRM Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Healthcare CRM Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Healthcare CRM Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Healthcare CRM Market Size by Type (2014-2019)
4.2 Global Healthcare CRM Market Size by Application (2014-2019)
…
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 IBM
12.1.1 IBM Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction
12.1.4 IBM Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.1.5 IBM Recent Development
12.2 salesforce.com
12.2.1 salesforce.com Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction
12.2.4 salesforce.com Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.2.5 salesforce.com Recent Development
12.3 Veeva Systems
12.3.1 Veeva Systems Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction
12.3.4 Veeva Systems Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.3.5 Veeva Systems Recent Development
12.4 Siemens Healthcare
12.4.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction
12.4.4 Siemens Healthcare Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.4.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development
12.5 SAP
12.5.1 SAP Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction
12.5.4 SAP Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.5.5 SAP Recent Development
12.6 Accenture
12.6.1 Accenture Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction
12.6.4 Accenture Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.6.5 Accenture Recent Development
12.7 Oracle
12.7.1 Oracle Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction
12.7.4 Oracle Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.7.5 Oracle Recent Development
12.8 Microsoft
12.8.1 Microsoft Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction
12.8.4 Microsoft Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.8.5 Microsoft Recent Development
12.9 Amdocs
12.9.1 Amdocs Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction
12.9.4 Amdocs Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.9.5 Amdocs Recent Development
12.10 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions
12.10.1 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Healthcare CRM Introduction
12.10.4 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Revenue in Healthcare CRM Business (2014-2019)
12.10.5 Anthelio Healthcare Solutions Recent Development
12.11 AllScripts Healthcare Solutions
12.12 NetSuite
12.13 Cerner
12.14 Nice systems
12.15 Talisma
12.16 Lawson
12.17 Verint Systems
Continuous…
